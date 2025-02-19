DRDO Internship 2025: Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply And Other Details

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be offering internship programmes for various labs and projects in 2025 to undergraduate and postgraduate students. The candidates interested in DRDO Internship 2025 can research and select a DRDO laboratory or establishment that aligns with their academic background and interests. The students can apply to the relevant internship through their college or university. The approval of the candidate will depend on available slots and the discretion of the concerned Lab Director.



Students holding undergraduate or postgraduate engineering degrees and those with degrees in general sciences can apply for internships at DRDO. Candidates should be within the age group of 19 and 28 years to apply for DRDO Internship 2025.



An official notification by the DRDO reads: "Interns will be permitted access only to unclassified areas of DRDO Labs/Establishments. DRDO will in no way be obliged to offer employment to the students on completion of their training. DRDO will not be liable for any compensation in case of personal injury caused by an accident arising out of and in the course of the students' attachment to DRDO Labs/Establishments. The training period generally ranges from 4 weeks to 6 months, depending on the type of course. However, it is subject to the discretion of the Lab Director."

Key Features of DRDO's Internship Program

Internships are offered in fields relevant to DRDO's research areas

Students get the opportunity to work on real-time projects

Applications must be routed through the student's institute/college to the respective DRDO laboratory or establishment

The scheme does not fall under the Apprentices Act, 1961

Selection is subject to available vacancies and approval from the Lab Director

DRDO operates over 50 laboratories and establishments across India, each specializing in various areas of defense research and development. These labs offer internship opportunities to students pursuing degrees in engineering, science, and related fields. Candidates shortlisted for the internship will be paid somewhere between Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.

DRDO is the research and development (R&D) branch of India's Ministry of Defence. Its goal is to develop advanced defense technologies and make India self-sufficient in key defense systems. DRDO works to provide the armed forces with modern weapons and equipment based on their needs.

