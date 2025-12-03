DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Applications Open For UG, PG Students, Details Here

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment(DGRE), one of the premier Laboratory of the Defence R&D Organization (DRDO) is inviting applications for paid internship for a period of six months. Students pursuing under-graduation/post-graduation in engineering/science in the prescribed format can apply for the internship opporunity latest by December 15 by filling the form available on the official website of the DRDO - drdo.gov.in and here.

The internship will start on January 1, 2026 and students will receive their intimation in the last week of December, 2025. The opportunity is available in Computer Science and Engineering, Civil Engineering and Remote Sensing/Geoinformatics, each with a stipend of Rs. 5,000.

DRDO Paid Internship 2025: Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process

Students pursuing Graduate/Post Graduate in Engineering and Science, full time course in the respective discipline from a recognized Indian University/Institute are eligible to apply.

Those with more than 75 per cent marks or 7.5 GPA are eligible to apply. Selection will be done on the basis of CGPA of all previous semesters/ Percentage of marks of all previous semesters/ years and Online/ telephonic interview / interaction as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. The age limit is 28 years.

Students must note that payment will be done in two installments- one after three months of internship and the next after six months. You will be required to work a minimum of 15 days per month and upon successful completion, students will receive a certificate.

Direct Link To Apply And Notification - "DRDO Paid Internship 2025"