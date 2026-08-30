Woman Questions Indian Lifestyle After Spotting "Incredibly Fit" 70-Year-Old Europeans Abroad

A woman travelling across Europe has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing an observation about the physical independence of older people she encountered during her trip. She noted that she often saw Europeans in their 70s and 80s traveling alone - carrying their own luggage, walking long distances, and navigating airports and cities unaided. It made her wonder if diet, physical activity and lifestyle differences were behind poorer mobility among older Indians.

She contrasted this with what she believes is a more common experience in India, where many people begin struggling with mobility and endurance as they grow older. She also pointed to the number of elderly passengers using wheelchairs at airports as something that had made her think more closely about ageing and fitness in the country.

"It honestly makes me wonder: there is something terribly wrong with Indian lifestyle when it comes to our diet, and physical activity?" People above 50 find it difficult to walk for long and we can see the huge number of wheelchair in airports during travels," she wrote on X.

"The real goal of being fit isn't just to live longer. It's to stay independent enough to enjoy those extra years," she added.

See the post here:

The comparison has since sparked a debate online, with reactions ranging from suggestions on how Indians can adopt healthier lifestyles to questions about whether the observation is broad enough to draw conclusions about the health of an entire population.

One user wrote, "This is a cultural difference as well. Walking in Europe is much more preferred compared to travel by car and people are used to this since they are young. In India, the weather conditions, road conditions are not much that promote walking. Dont think this is a fair comparison."

Another said, "In the Western societies it is a status to do physical workout&sports and most has the time and money to get involved Not that easy in the poorer parts of the world."

A third commented, "Put it plainly, vast majority of Indians are just utterly lazy, entitled and cannot stand to do any physical activity or work . Add to that a high carb diet not geared to good health; then the results speak for themselves."

"Yes. We as a country are still embroiled in outdated social norms and expectations. Especially women do not focus on their own health and diet. Plus, we also need to build better infra and public transport to enable people to travel alone and for cheap," a fourth user added.