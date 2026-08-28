Feeling tired may become more common as people get older, but getting older does not always mean having less energy. Small changes in daily habits can make a big difference. Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, who is 44, recently shared his own experience of feeling better now than he did a decade ago.

The doctor shared seven changes that he wishes he had started earlier in life.

Saurabh Sethi shares that he drinks coffee but avoids adding too much sugar. He said research has linked coffee with a lower risk of some long term liver problems, including chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer.

He also makes sure to get around 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. According to him, regularly getting little sleep can affect blood sugar, hunger and eating habits, as well as heart health.

Another habit he follows is eating more than 30 grams of fibre every day, which can be found in fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains, nuts and seeds. Proper fibre foods can lower the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, bowel cancer and early death.

Saurabh Sethi does weight training two to three times a week and makes sure not to ignore his legs. Research involving nearly 20,000 adults found that having a larger thigh size was associated with a lower risk of death and heart related problems.

He also avoids eating for two to three hours before going to bed. Eating late can affect blood sugar levels at night, while lying down soon after a meal can increase the chance of acid reflux. Finally, the gastroenterologist takes a 10 minute walk after meals. Even a short walk can help reduce a sudden rise in blood sugar after eating.

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