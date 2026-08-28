Not every snack needs to come in a fancy packet to satisfy your hunger pangs. Sometimes, the Indian pantry has you covered. From bhuna chana and makhana to paneer, sprouts and sattu, several traditional Indian foods can make for filling and nutritious snack options.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares five desi snacks that can help keep your 5 PM cravings in check without derailing your fitness goals. These simple options can also add protein, fibre and plenty of nourishment to your day.

Indian Snacks To Make Your 5 PM Hunger Healthier

Roasted Chana (Bhuna Chana): Starting the list with bhuna chana, an unsung hero of Indian snacking. Crunchy, affordable and easy to carry, roasted chana is a source of protein and fibre and can help keep you feeling full for longer. Keep a small portion in an airtight container at your desk instead of eating straight from a large packet. Add black salt, roasted cumin or chilli powder for extra flavour.

Roasted Makhana And Peanut Chaat: Next on the list is roasted makhana and peanut chaat. Makhanas can be a light and crunchy alternative to packaged salty snacks, while peanuts add protein and healthy fats. Toss roasted makhana and peanuts with a little ghee and spices to make a simple chaat.

But control your portions because this combination can be easy to overeat. Stick to a handful instead of finishing the whole jar.

Paneer Cubes: Paneer cubes can also be a simple protein-rich snack when hunger strikes. You can have them plain or lightly toss them with spices on a tawa. Their protein content can help make the snack more filling and may also help curb cravings between meals.

Sprouts: They are a nutrient-packed option, offering protein, fibre and several vitamins and minerals. A quick chaat made with boiled moong sprouts, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice and chaat masala can make for a refreshing and filling evening snack.

Sattu Drink: Made from roasted gram flour, cold water, lemon juice and cumin, a sattu drink is a simple and refreshing option. It provides protein and fibre and can be a more nourishing alternative to sugary packaged beverages.

So, the next time your 5 PM hunger pangs hit, you don't need to reach for packaged snacks. These desi staples can help turn your evening snack into something more filling and nutritious.

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