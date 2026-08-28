H1N1 influenza cases are rising across several parts of India, with Delhi witnessing a sharp rise in recent weeks. The capital had reported 1,777 confirmed H1N1 cases by August 20, but the number climbed to 2,612 by August 27, with 166 new cases recorded in just 24 hours. Overall Influenza-A infections in Delhi have crossed 3,300. Cases have also been reported from other states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. This rise is drawing attention influenza activity is increasing earlier than the usual winter peak. Doctors are advising people to watch for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue.

The increase in cases can make people concerned about how long they will remain unwell after catching H1N1. While many people recover from the worst symptoms relatively quickly, recovery does not always mean feeling completely normal within a few days. A cough may continue even after the fever has disappeared, while tiredness can make normal activities feel difficult for some time. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-HealthCity, said that most people with uncomplicated H1N1 recover from the main symptoms within a few days to a week, but some symptoms may take longer to settle. This means that a lingering cough or fatigue does not necessarily indicate that the infection is getting worse.

How Long Does H1N1 Usually Last?

For most people with uncomplicated H1N1, the main symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache and body aches improve within a few days to about a week. However, the recovery period can vary depending on the person's age, overall health and how severe the infection was. Even when the infection itself is settling, the body may need additional time to fully recover.

Why Can Cough Last For Weeks?

A cough is one of the symptoms that can remain after the other signs of H1N1 have improved. The respiratory system can take time to return to normal after an influenza infection.

As a result, a person may no longer have a fever but may continue coughing for days or even weeks. A lingering cough does not automatically mean that the virus is still actively causing illness. However, a cough that is worsening rather than improving needs medical attention. The same applies if it is accompanied by breathing difficulty, chest pain or a return of fever, as these symptoms may point towards a complication.

Why Does Fatigue Continue After H1N1?

Feeling unusually tired after H1N1 is also common during recovery. The immune system uses significant energy while fighting an infection, and the body may need time to regain its strength. Dr Tandon says fatigue can sometimes continue for a couple of weeks or longer, particularly after a more severe infection. People may find that everyday activities feel more tiring than usual even after their fever and body aches have disappeared.

This is why returning to a normal routine too quickly may leave someone feeling exhausted. Rest and a gradual return to activity are important parts of recovery.

What About Loss Of Smell Or Taste?

Reduced smell or taste is not considered a prominent symptom of influenza, according to Dr Tandon. During a flu-like illness, these changes may sometimes occur because nasal congestion and inflammation interfere with the ability to smell.

However, other respiratory infections, including COVID-19, can also cause changes in smell or taste. Therefore, these symptoms should not automatically be blamed on H1N1. If smell or taste remains reduced after nasal congestion and other symptoms have cleared, or continues for several weeks, it is advisable to consult a doctor or ENT specialist to understand the underlying cause.

How Can You Recover Faster?

There is no quick remedy that can dramatically shorten the recovery period. Instead, focus on supporting the body while it heals.

Get adequate rest: Avoid overexertion while you are still weak or tired

Avoid overexertion while you are still weak or tired Stay hydrated: Drink enough fluids to reduce the risk of dehydration

Drink enough fluids to reduce the risk of dehydration Eat nutritious foods: Choose simple, easily digestible meals when your appetite is low

Choose simple, easily digestible meals when your appetite is low Resume exercise gradually: Avoid intense workouts until your energy has returned

Avoid intense workouts until your energy has returned Take antivirals only on medical advice: Medicines such as oseltamivir may be recommended for people at higher risk of complications or those with significant illness. They are generally most effective when started early.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A lingering cough or tiredness can be part of normal recovery, but some symptoms require medical evaluation. Seek medical help if there is worsening cough or fever, difficulty breathing, chest pain, severe weakness, confusion or signs of dehydration. These symptoms may indicate complications rather than a routine recovery phase. With the current rise in H1N1 cases, timely medical advice is particularly important for people at higher risk of severe illness.

For most people, H1N1 improves within about a week, but complete recovery can take longer. A cough and fatigue lasting for a couple of weeks does not necessarily mean something is wrong, provided they are gradually improving. The key is to rest, stay hydrated, avoid rushing back into strenuous activity and seek medical advice if symptoms worsen or fail to improve.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.