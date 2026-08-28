For most siblings, Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of love, protection and the promise to stand by each other. For 45-year-old Beena Kumari Gangwar, that promise took on a much deeper meaning when she decided to donate her kidney to her younger brother, 40-year-old Jitendra Singh Gangwar, who had been battling chronic kidney disease (CKD) for more than two years.

Jitendra's condition had left him dependent on dialysis three times a week. As his health deteriorated, the possibility of a kidney transplant became an important step towards helping him move beyond long-term dialysis. That was when Beena stepped forward as a donor.

After undergoing the necessary medical evaluation, Beena was found suitable to donate her right kidney. Jitendra was also medically optimized for the procedure through careful planning and fluid management. The transplant was carried out at ShardaCare-HealthCity as an ABO-compatible kidney transplant, meaning the blood groups of the donor and recipient were compatible.

The surgery was performed by Dr Anil Sharma, Director, Kidney Transplant & Urology, ShardaCare-HealthCity. Both Beena and Jitendra recovered well following the procedure.

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For the family, however, the significance of the transplant goes beyond the medical outcome. It has given a new meaning to the bond that Raksha Bandhan celebrates every year.

"This transplant is more than a medical success, it is a celebration of the sacred bond between siblings," said Dr Anil Sharma. "Medicine gave us the means, but it was her courage and devotion that gave him life."

Dr Ahmed Kamaal, Director Urology & KTP, ShardaCare-HealthCity, said Jitendra had been dependent on dialysis for over two years when his sister came forward to donate. According to him, the successful transplant reflects not only the strength of the sibling bond but also the possibility of giving a patient a renewed chance at life through timely transplantation.

For Jitendra, the experience has been deeply personal. He described his sister as a pillar of strength throughout his life and said her decision had given him a new lease on life.

"My sister has been a pillar of strength for me throughout my life. Today, on this auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, she is gifting me a new life with her donated kidney," Jitendra said.

Beena sees her decision differently. For her, donating a kidney to her brother was not a sacrifice but an extension of the responsibility and affection she has always felt towards him.

"When I saw my brother suffering through dialysis, donating my kidney was not a sacrifice but a natural expression of my love and responsibility as his sister," she said. "This Raksha Bandhan, I am grateful that I could give him the most precious gift of all, a chance at a healthier, better life."

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From a medical perspective, kidney transplantation can offer suitable patients an opportunity to move beyond long-term dialysis and improve their quality of life. Dr Kunal Raj Gandhi, Director, Nephrology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, said Jitendra's case also highlights the importance of evaluating patients and potential donors at the right time.

"Kidney transplantation can help suitable patients move beyond long-term dialysis and improve their quality of life. In Jitendra's case, his sister's willingness to donate made the transplant possible," he said, adding that timely evaluation, careful planning and close monitoring of both donor and recipient remain important for a successful outcome.

For Beena and Jitendra, this Raksha Bandhan will therefore be remembered differently. What began as a sister's decision to help her brother through a difficult phase of illness has become a powerful reminder of the bond between siblings, and, quite literally, a gift of life.

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