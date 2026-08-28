Rajasthan has reported 55 positive cases of H1N1 in August, the highest monthly count so far this year, health department officials said on Thursday.

With the latest cases, the state has recorded a total of 146 cases of H1N1 or swine flu cases since January 2026, they said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said the department was closely monitoring the situation in view of a rise in H1N1 cases in some states, particularly Delhi.

He said all concerned medical institutions had been directed to ensure necessary preparations to deal with the situation.

Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Gayatri Rathore said the state recorded two cases in January, three in February, 20 in March, 22 in April, 25 in May, 14 in June, five in July and 55 in August.

There has been no confirmation of the spread of any new or more virulent strain of the H1N1 virus, Rathore said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the virus currently in circulation is already active and there is no need for the public to panic, she said.

However, precautions to prevent infection and timely medical consultation are important, Rathore said.

H1N1 or Swine flu is a respiratory infection. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, body ache and fatigue, she said.

Most patients recover with proper care and medical advice, though young children, elderly people, pregnant women and those suffering from serious illnesses are at greater risk of complications, she added.

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