India's public healthcare system has taken another significant step towards improving access to life-saving organ transplants. Speaking at the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava announced that, besides AIIMS New Delhi, 10 newly established AIIMS are now providing kidney transplantation services. She also revealed that AIIMS Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Rishikesh have started liver transplant programmes, while AIIMS Bhopal has initiated heart transplantation services. The expansion is expected to improve access to advanced transplant care, particularly for patients who previously had to travel long distances or depend on a handful of specialised centres.

A Major Boost To India's Transplant Network

According to the Health Ministry, the newly expanded services mean that patients requiring kidney, liver, or heart transplants can now receive treatment at more government-run tertiary care centres across the country. The latest expansion includes:

Kidney transplant services: AIIMS New Delhi and 10 newly established AIIMS

Liver transplant services: AIIMS Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Patna, and Rishikesh

Heart transplant services: AIIMS Bhopal

Experts say this could help reduce waiting times, improve geographical access, and strengthen India's organ transplant infrastructure.

Why Is This Important For Patients?

Organ transplantation remains the only long-term treatment option for many patients with end-stage organ failure. People suffering from:

End-stage kidney disease Advanced liver failure Severe heart failure

often require transplantation when medicines and other treatments are no longer effective. Until now, many patients had to travel to a limited number of specialised centres in metropolitan cities, leading to delayed treatment, higher costs, and logistical challenges for families.

The expansion of transplant services across more AIIMS institutions could make advanced care more accessible, especially for patients living outside major urban centres.

What Is An Organ Transplant?

An organ transplant is a surgical procedure in which a damaged or failing organ is replaced with a healthy organ from a living or died donor. The most commonly performed organ transplants include:

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lungs

Pancreas

Among these, kidney transplantation remains the most frequently performed transplant in India.

Who Needs A Transplant?

Doctors may recommend organ transplantation when an organ has permanently lost its function and no longer responds to medical treatment. For example:

Kidney Transplant

Patients with end-stage chronic kidney disease who require lifelong dialysis may be eligible for a kidney transplant.

Liver Transplant

People with liver cirrhosis, acute liver failure, certain inherited liver disorders, or liver cancer may require transplantation.

Heart Transplant

Patients with advanced heart failure who do not improve despite medication, implanted devices, or surgery may become candidates for heart transplantation.

How Does Organ Donation Help?

Every successful transplant depends on organ donation. Organs may come from:

Living donors (such as one kidney or part of the liver)

Died donors after brain death

One donor who is not alive can save multiple lives by donating different organs, including the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, and intestines. Experts continue to stress that increasing public awareness about organ donation remains essential to reducing the gap between organ demand and availability.

Challenges That Still Remain

Although transplant facilities are expanding, experts say several challenges continue to affect access to transplantation in India. These include:

Shortage of donor organs

Low awareness about organ donation

Long waiting lists

Need for timely referral

Lifelong follow-up after transplantation

Strengthening organ donation programmes alongside expanding transplant centres will be crucial to improving outcomes.

What This Means For Patients

The addition of transplant services at more AIIMS institutions could have several benefits:

Improved access to specialised transplant care

Reduced travel burden for patients and families

Better availability of government-funded treatment

Strengthening of regional transplant programmes

Greater equity in healthcare access across states

For many patients with advanced organ failure, receiving timely treatment closer to home may improve both survival and quality of life. The expansion of organ transplant services across newly established AIIMS marks an important milestone for India's public healthcare system. With 10 new AIIMS now offering kidney transplants, four centres starting liver transplantation, and AIIMS Bhopal launching heart transplant services, more patients may gain access to life-saving treatment without travelling to a handful of major hospitals. However, experts emphasise that increasing organ donation awareness and strengthening transplant networks remain equally important to ensure that more lives can be saved.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.