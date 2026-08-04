Travelling is exciting, but it can also throw your body off balance. Long flights, road trips, changes in meal timings, different cuisines, dehydration and disrupted sleep can all affect your digestive system. One of the most common travel complaints is constipation, which can leave you feeling bloated, uncomfortable and low on energy throughout your holiday.

The good news is that a few simple dietary habits may help keep your gut happy while you're away from home. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared one easy travel tip on Instagram that could make a big difference for your digestion.

According to her, one food she never forgets to recommend for travellers is black prunes. They are naturally rich in fibre and contain compounds that support regular bowel movements, making them a handy snack to pack before your next vacation.

Why Black Prunes Can Be A Travel Essential

In her video, Deepsikha explains that travel constipation is more common than many people realise. A change in routine, different time zones, lower water intake and irregular eating habits can all slow down digestion.

"Black prunes can make such a huge difference when you're travelling with regards to your gut health," she says.

How Much Should You Eat?

Deepsikha recommends eating five to six black prunes before going to bed, especially if you are travelling and worried about constipation. However, since prunes are high in fibre, it is important to drink enough water as well. Eating too many at once may cause loose stools or stomach discomfort in some people.

Her message is simple: do not let digestive issues spoil your holiday. Along with staying hydrated, moving your body regularly and eating balanced meals, carrying a small pack of black prunes could be a simple way to support your gut while you are on the move.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.