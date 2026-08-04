The monsoon season gives us relief from the summer heat, but it also increases the risk of common illnesses such as colds, coughs and flu. This is why taking care of your immune system becomes even more important during this time.

According to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, staying healthy is not about following a miracle remedy or depending on a single superfood. She says the right food combinations can make a real difference.

Chowdhary explains that using regular kitchen ingredients in the right way can help your body absorb nutrients better.

In an Instagram video, Rashi Chowdhary explained, “This monsoon, a pinch of black pepper, a small piece of turmeric root and a teaspoon of ghee. This is what you need to protect your immunity. I know it sounds simple, but all these three ingredients work beautifully together. Turmeric root gives you curcumin, which doesn't boost your immunity, it just regulates your immunity.”

“It works directly with immune cells, your T-cells, macrophages and natural killer cells, while keeping inflammation in check, but here's the catch. Curcumin on its own is barely absorbed alone and that's why the piperine in pepper can raise curcumin absorption by up to 2000%. Now, curcumin is fat-soluble, and that's where the ghee comes into the picture. So now, the fat is gonna carry the curcumin in, also bring in its fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K, and take them all along for a ride.”

Rashi Chowdhary recommends having this every morning for 90 days along with a healthy anti-inflammatory diet. She says this routine will help reduce inflammation in the body and improve certain health markers “like TNF-Alpha, IL-6, HS-CRP, possibly even Homocysteine.”

According to her, this simple daily habit is based on nutrition and consistency, rather than quick solutions.

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