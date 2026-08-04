One of the biggest milestones during a baby's first year is introducing solid foods. Yet for many parents, it also brings the most questions. Should solids begin at four months, six months, or only when the baby starts showing interest in food are questions worth considering. Knowing the answers to them is extremely important, as introducing solids too early or too late can affect a baby's nutrition, digestion and healthy growth. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, with complementary foods introduced from six months onward and breastfeeding continuing for up to two years or beyond.

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics follows the same six-month timeline, and notes that breast milk alone no longer meets a growing infant's iron requirements once a baby crosses this age. A baby's digestive system is still developing before four months, so starting solids this early can strain digestion and push weight gain beyond what is healthy.

Older advice cautioned parents to delay foods like egg and peanut to prevent allergies, but the American Academy of Pediatrics now states plainly that putting off these foods beyond four to six months does nothing to prevent allergic reactions later. Many parents still take their cues from family advice or online forums instead of checking whether their own baby shows real signs of being ready.

Why Waiting Until Six Months Is Important

By around six months, a baby's gut lining has developed enough to process foods beyond milk, and the kidneys are better equipped to handle the additional load. Most babies at this stage have also gained the motor control needed to sit with support and move food to the back of the mouth for swallowing. These changes happen gradually and are not guaranteed to appear on the exact day a baby turns six months old, which is why paediatricians look at readiness signs rather than the calendar alone.

How To Know Your Baby Is Ready

Head And Neck Control: The baby should be able to hold the head steady and sit upright with some support, since this is necessary for safe swallowing.

The baby should be able to hold the head steady and sit upright with some support, since this is necessary for safe swallowing. Interest In Food: A baby who watches everyone else eat, or leans in and opens the mouth when a spoon comes close, is showing genuine curiosity about food beyond milk.

A baby who watches everyone else eat, or leans in and opens the mouth when a spoon comes close, is showing genuine curiosity about food beyond milk. Reduced Tongue-Thrust Reflex: Very young infants push food back out with the tongue without meaning to. This reflex usually fades around five to six months, after which a baby can accept and swallow solids properly.

Very young infants push food back out with the tongue without meaning to. This reflex usually fades around five to six months, after which a baby can accept and swallow solids properly. Weight Gain: Doctors often use birth weight as a marker too, based on WHO growth standards. A baby who has roughly doubled it, and weighs close to 6 kg, is usually ready to start on solids.

Most babies who show these signs are ready, whether that happens right at six months or a few weeks either side of it.

Why Breast Milk Should Continue

A common concern among parents is that solids will replace milk feeds too soon. In the early months of weaning, this is not the aim. Breast milk remains the baby's main source of nutrition until the first birthday, and formula serves the same purpose for babies who aren't breastfed. Solids at this stage are more about teaching the baby to chew and try new tastes than about calories.

A practical approach is to offer breast milk first and follow it with a small serving of solid food, once a day to begin with. This can move to twice a day within a few weeks, and then three times a day by around eight to nine months, with breastfeeding continuing throughout.

What Foods To Start With

Indian paediatric guidelines favour single-ingredient, easily digestible foods when solids are first introduced. Mashed rice or ragi porridge, a well-cooked and mashed dal, or a soft banana or boiled apple are commonly recommended options. Parents are advised to introduce one new food at a time and wait three to five days before adding another, so any allergic reaction can be traced back to its source without confusion.

Salt and sugar should be avoided in a baby's food for the first year, since a baby's kidneys cannot process excess salt, and added sugar offers no nutritional value at this stage beyond building an early preference for sweet foods. Honey should be kept off the menu entirely until after the first birthday, given its small risk of infant botulism. Texture should also progress gradually, moving from smooth purees to mashed and then lumpier foods as the baby grows more comfortable, usually by eight to nine months.

When To Consult a Doctor

Premature Babies or Babies with Medical Conditions: A paediatrician should map out the weaning timeline for these babies. General guidelines don't always apply here.

A paediatrician should map out the weaning timeline for these babies. General guidelines don't always apply here. Family History of Allergies: Parents with a family history of allergies should introduce new foods slowly, and keep their paediatrician in the loop as they go.

Parents with a family history of allergies should introduce new foods slowly, and keep their paediatrician in the loop as they go. Reactions After a New Food: Vomiting that won't stop, rashes, or trouble breathing after a new food needs immediate attention. Stop the food right away, and call a doctor before offering it again.

Weaning is a gradual process rather than a single event tied to one date. Some babies take to solids quickly. Other babies, however, require more patience and repeated attempts before they can readily accept a new taste or even texture. What is more important is that breast milk continues to anchor a baby's nutrition through the first year, and that new foods that are introduced are done with attention to the baby's own pace rather than following a fixed schedule.

Every baby develops at their own pace, so parents should avoid comparing milestones with others. Introducing solids is not a race but a gradual journey. By watching for cues that the baby is ready, continuing breastfeeding and seeking medical advice whenever required, parents can make this shift safe as well as enjoyable for the child.

(By Dr T J Antony, Director, Neonatology, Paediatric Care, Medanta Gurugram)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.