For decades, high cholesterol was considered the primary cause of heart disease. However, medical research shows that chronic inflammation plays a pivotal role in damaging blood vessels.

Inflammation is the immune system's natural defense mechanism against injury or infection. When this response becomes long-lasting, it turns harmful. In the cardiovascular system, ongoing inflammation causes microscopic damage to arterial walls. Fatty deposits, known as plaque, accumulate in these injured areas. Over time, persistent inflammation makes plaque unstable, significantly increasing the risk of sudden arterial blockages that cause heart attacks.

Possible Causes of Chronic Inflammation

Several lifestyle choices and health factors contribute to persistent, low-grade vascular inflammation:

Diets high in refined sugars, processed foods and trans fats stimulate inflammatory pathways.

A sedentary lifestyle slows circulation, increases oxidative stress and promotes systemic inflammation.

Toxic chemicals in tobacco smoke directly damage the delicate inner lining of arteries.

Elevated stress hormones and inadequate rest disrupt normal immune system balance.

Obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and autoimmune disorders sustain chronic internal swelling.

Signs and Symptoms to Watch For

Chronic arterial inflammation often develops silently without obvious outward signals in its early stages. However, as arterial narrowing progresses, patients may experience warning signs of reduced blood flow to the heart muscle.

Common symptoms include persistent chest discomfort, pressure, or tightness, medically referred to as angina. Individuals might also notice shortness of breath during routine physical activities, unexpected fatigue, dizziness, or irregular heartbeats. Severe chest pain radiating to the neck, jaw, arm, or back requires immediate emergency evaluation.

Tips for Prevention

Proactive daily habits help minimise vascular inflammation and protect cardiovascular function:

Adopt an Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Emphasise leafy greens, berries, nuts, whole grains, and omega-3-rich fish.

Emphasise leafy greens, berries, nuts, whole grains, and omega-3-rich fish. Engage in Regular Physical Exercise: Aim for moderate daily activity to improve circulation and lower inflammatory markers.

Aim for moderate daily activity to improve circulation and lower inflammatory markers. Maintain Quality Restful Sleep: Prioritise consistent nightly sleep to regulate hormone levels and support cellular repair.

Prioritise consistent nightly sleep to regulate hormone levels and support cellular repair. Practice Effective Stress Relief: Utilise relaxation techniques or mindfulness to reduce elevated stress hormones.

Utilise relaxation techniques or mindfulness to reduce elevated stress hormones. Avoid Tobacco and Limit Alcohol: Eliminate smoking and restrict alcohol intake to protect delicate arterial linings.

Eliminate smoking and restrict alcohol intake to protect delicate arterial linings. Manage Chronic Health Conditions: Keep blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels within healthy target ranges.

Diagnosing Inflammatory Heart Disease

Specialised diagnostic tools to evaluate cardiovascular health and measure systemic inflammation is used. A simple blood test measures C-reactive protein (CRP), specifically high-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP), a marker that rises when inflammation exists in the body. Beyond blood tests, non-invasive imaging techniques such as coronary calcium scans, echocardiograms and coronary angiography are utilised to visualise plaque buildup and evaluate blood flow restriction within heart arteries.

Treatment Options

Managing inflammation-related heart disease requires a comprehensive medical approach and lifestyle modifications form the cornerstone of care. Medications such as statins and cholesterol-lowering drugs help stabilise plaque and reduce arterial swelling.

When severe blockages threaten heart muscle health, surgical interventions become necessary. Procedures like coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or percutaneous coronary intervention (angioplasty with stenting) restore vital blood flow. During angioplasty, surgeons insert a tiny balloon and wire mesh tube (stent) to open narrowed arteries. In bypass surgery, surgeons take a healthy blood vessel from another area of the body to reroute blood around blocked segments. These surgical methods restore nourishment to the heart muscle, relieve debilitating symptoms, and reduce the risk of future heart attacks.

When to Seek Medical Attention

Regular medical checkups allow in identifying elevated inflammatory markers before severe complications develop. Individuals with risk factors like diabetes or a family history of heart disease should undergo routine screenings. Emergency care is critical if an individual experiences sudden chest pain or unexplained shortness of breath. Early intervention and detection remains the most effective strategy to protect long-term heart health.

(Dr. Geetesh Govil, Consultant-Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Ghaziabad)

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