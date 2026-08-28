Coffee is one of the most common morning drinks around the world. For many people, it is the first thing they reach for after waking up. But beyond helping you feel more alert, your daily cup may also have some benefits for liver health.

The liver plays a key role in the body. It helps process nutrients, removes waste and supports several important functions. Lifestyle habits, including diet, exercise and alcohol intake, can all affect liver health. Interestingly, research has also been looking at where coffee fits into the picture.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram post explaining why he drinks coffee every morning. He writes, “I've reviewed over 10,000 liver scans. I drink this every morning. Here's why!”

Here are the key points from his post:

1. Coffee may be linked to a lower risk of liver disease deaths

Dr Sethi highlights a study involving nearly 500,000 people. It shows that coffee drinkers had a 49% lower risk of dying from chronic liver disease compared with non-coffee drinkers.

2. Two extra cups may be linked to a lower cirrhosis risk

A meta-analysis of more than 432,000 people states that every additional two cups of coffee per day were associated with a 44% lower risk of cirrhosis.

3. Coffee and liver cancer

Another meta-analysis involving more than 2.2 million people looks at hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of primary liver cancer. It finds that two additional cups of coffee a day are associated with a 35% lower risk.

4. It may not be only about caffeine

The possible benefits may go beyond caffeine. Both caffeinated and decaf coffee have been linked with better liver outcomes. This suggests that other compounds found in coffee could also play a role.

5. How much coffee is enough?

Dr Sethi points to 3-4 cups a day as the range with the strongest associations in the large UK study he cited. However, that does not mean everyone needs that much coffee. Individual tolerance matters, and adding lots of sugar or cream can also change the overall nutritional picture.

So, your morning coffee may be doing more than simply helping you wake up.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.