Constipation is often treated as a simple sign that the body lacks fibre, but the solution may not always be that straightforward. While fibre is important for healthy digestion, increasing it without addressing other factors may not provide the relief you expect.

Sharing a video on Instagram, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares some of the most common reasons linked to constipation. "Most people feel that by taking a bit of fibre, the constipation can be corrected. While this may be true for a few individuals, constipation happens due to several reasons,” she shares, listing the reasons:

Take a look at the video:

Thyroid Issues

One of the most common reasons for constipation is related to thyroid issues. “If you are chronically stressed, that impacts your gut motility, and that will eventually constipate you. If you are dehydrated, you will definitely experience constipation,” she explains.

Stress and Hydration

“The sad part is that people who are constipated also experience fatigue and tiredness,” she shares, adding that stress levels, hydration, and gut health can affect how regularly the digestive system functions.

“Adding more fibre isn't always enough to fix constipation. Your thyroid, stress levels, hydration and gut health can all affect how regularly your digestive system functions,” she writes in the caption.

According to her, if constipation keeps coming back, it is important to understand what may be causing it rather than only treating the symptom.

To rectify the situation, the nutritionist suggests taking a few Ayurvedic herbs along with a few supplements. She also advises that correcting the diet can also help you get rid of this misery of constipation.

While constipation may seem like a small issue, when it keeps coming back, it is worth looking at the bigger picture. According to the nutritionist, paying attention to your diet, hydration, stress levels and overall gut health can make a difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.