You do not always need a complicated arm workout to challenge your biceps. This workout takes a simple approach: perform 10 sets of 10 dumbbell curls, with just 10 seconds of rest between sets. The routine is inspired by German Volume Training, a high-volume training method traditionally built around 10 sets of 10 repetitions. The twist here is the short recovery period and the use of relatively light weights. The idea is to complete 100 total curls in a short session while maintaining proper technique. But before you pick up a pair of dumbbells and start counting to 100, there are a few things to understand about this high-volume biceps workout.

What Is The 10-10 Biceps Workout?

The format is extremely simple: 10 sets - 10 biceps curls = 100 repetitions. The workout uses light to moderate dumbbells that you can comfortably curl for repeated sets. After completing the first 10 curls, you rest for only 10 seconds before starting the next set. You continue this pattern until all 10 sets are completed. The short rest period is what makes the routine challenging. While the first few sets may feel relatively easy, fatigue can build quickly as you approach the later sets.

How To Do The 10 - 10 Dumbbell Curl Workout

Choose The Right Weight

Use a pair of light to moderate dumbbells. This is not the workout to test your maximum curling strength. You need to be able to complete 10 repetitions repeatedly while maintaining good form. If you have to swing your body or use your shoulders to complete the repetitions, the weight is too heavy.

Perform 10 Curls

Stand upright with a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your elbows close to your torso and your palms facing forwards. Curl the dumbbells towards your shoulders while keeping the upper arms relatively stable. Squeeze the biceps at the top of the movement, then lower the weights under control. Complete 10 repetitions.

Rest For 10 Seconds

This is where the workout becomes challenging. Instead of taking a traditional 60 to 90-second break, this routine calls for only 10 seconds of rest before beginning the next set.

Repeat Nine More Times

Continue performing 10 repetitions followed by 10 seconds of rest until you have completed all 10 sets. By the end, you will have performed 100 biceps curls.

Why Does This Workout Feel So Difficult?

The main challenge is not necessarily the weight. It is the combination of high volume and limited recovery. Your biceps have very little time to recover between sets. As fatigue accumulates, the same dumbbell that felt easy during the first set can become considerably harder to lift during the eighth, ninth or tenth set. This is also why choosing an appropriate weight is important. This workout specifically recommends keeping the load light enough to maintain proper form throughout all 10 sets.

What Is German Volume Training?

German Volume Training, commonly abbreviated as GVT, is traditionally associated with performing 10 sets of 10 repetitions of an exercise. The original approach is generally used with demanding resistance exercises and longer rest periods. The workout featured by Men's Health modifies the concept for biceps curls by using lighter weights and dramatically reducing the rest period. This means the routine should not be confused with a traditional heavy GVT session.

Can 100 Curls Make Your Biceps Bigger?

Performing 100 repetitions does not automatically guarantee bigger biceps. Muscle growth depends on several factors, including training volume, resistance, progressive overload, nutrition and recovery. A high-repetition workout can be one tool within a broader resistance-training programme, but doing more repetitions is not necessarily better. The 10 - 10 format can provide a demanding stimulus, particularly for someone accustomed to conventional biceps training. However, it should complement rather than replace a balanced strength-training programme.

The Biggest Mistake: Going Too Heavy

The temptation with any biceps workout is to choose a weight that feels impressive. That approach can backfire during a 10 x 10 workout. As fatigue increases, heavy dumbbells can make it increasingly difficult to maintain control. You may start swinging your torso, moving your elbows or using momentum to complete the curl. Instead, choose a weight that allows you to maintain controlled technique across the workout. Good form matters more than the number written on the dumbbell.

Is This Workout Suitable For Beginners?

Beginners should be cautious with the full 10 - 10 format. If you have never trained your biceps before, 100 curls with only 10 seconds of rest may create unnecessary fatigue and muscle soreness. Starting with fewer sets and gradually increasing the workload can be a more manageable approach. You should also allow adequate recovery between demanding arm sessions. The biceps are involved in many pulling exercises, including rows and chin-ups, so they may already receive considerable training during a broader upper-body workout.

What If Your Form Starts Breaking Down?

Stop the set or reduce the weight. The goal is not simply to reach 100 repetitions at any cost. If your technique deteriorates significantly, the exercise becomes less controlled and may place unnecessary stress on your joints and surrounding muscles. Sharp or persistent pain is also different from the normal muscular fatigue associated with a challenging workout. If you experience pain, stop exercising and seek appropriate medical advice if it persists.

The 10 - 10 biceps workout is simple but demanding: 10 sets of 10 dumbbell curls with only 10 seconds of rest between sets. Its appeal lies in its simplicity and high volume, rather than a long list of exercises. But 100 repetitions should not be treated as a shortcut to bigger arms. Use a manageable weight, prioritise technique and give your muscles time to recover. For experienced gym-goers looking to add a high-volume finisher to their arm routine, the format can offer a different challenge. Beginners, however, may benefit from building their training volume gradually before attempting the full 10 x 10 workout.

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