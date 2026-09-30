A problem in your legs may sometimes reveal more about your blood vessels than you realise. Certain symptoms, particularly those caused by reduced blood flow, can be associated with conditions that also increase the risk of stroke. One important example is peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition in which narrowed or blocked arteries reduce blood flow to the legs. PAD is usually linked to atherosclerosis, the buildup of fatty plaque inside arteries. The same process can affect blood vessels supplying the heart and brain, which is why people with PAD may also have a higher risk of cardiovascular events, including stroke. But not every leg pain or swelling is a sign of impending stroke. Speaking about the connection, Dr Atampreet Singh, Director and Unit Head, Neurology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, explains what people should watch out for.

Leg Pain While Walking Could Be A Warning Sign

One of the classic symptoms of PAD is intermittent claudication. This refers to pain, cramping or heaviness in the legs that develops during activities such as walking and improves after resting. "The pain can occur in the calf, thigh, buttocks or hip, depending on where the arteries are affected," explains Dr Singh.

Other possible symptoms include numbness or weakness in the legs, cold feet or toes, changes in skin colour and wounds or ulcers that take longer than usual to heal. If some people with PAD may have no obvious leg pain at all, which can make the condition difficult to recognise.

Why Can PAD Be Linked To Stroke?

PAD itself does not mean that a stroke is about to happen. The concern is what it can reveal about a person's blood vessels. When atherosclerosis affects arteries in the legs, similar plaque buildup may also be present elsewhere in the cardiovascular system. If arteries supplying the brain become narrowed or blocked, blood flow to the brain can be disrupted, potentially causing an ischaemic stroke.

"PAD can be considered a marker of widespread vascular disease. People with PAD may therefore have an increased risk of cardiovascular events, including stroke," says Dr Singh.

Cold, Numb Or Weak Legs Should Not Always Be Ignored

Persistent numbness, weakness or unusually cold feet can have several causes, and they do not automatically indicate PAD. However, when these symptoms occur alongside risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or smoking, they warrant medical assessment. Increasing age is also associated with a higher risk of PAD. Smoking is particularly important because it damages blood vessels and contributes to atherosclerosis, increasing the risk of both PAD and stroke.

Sudden Swelling In One Leg Could Be A Different Problem

Not every vascular problem involving the legs is caused by blocked arteries. Sudden swelling, pain, warmth or redness affecting one leg can occur with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), in which a blood clot develops in a deep vein. A DVT does not normally travel directly from the leg to the brain because it enters the venous circulation. However, in rare circumstances, a clot can pass through an abnormal opening in the heart, such as a patent foramen ovale (PFO), and enter the arterial circulation. It can then potentially travel to the brain and cause an embolic stroke. "This is uncommon but medically important," says Dr Singh.

Do Leg Symptoms Mean A Stroke Is Coming?

Leg symptoms alone cannot predict whether someone will have a stroke. Instead, they can sometimes serve as a reason to investigate underlying blood-vessel disease or, in certain situations, a blood-clotting problem. Persistent or unexplained symptoms should therefore be discussed with a doctor, particularly if a person has other cardiovascular risk factors.

Depending on the symptoms and clinical assessment, doctors may investigate blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, circulation and other possible causes. In suspected PAD, an ankle-brachial index (ABI), which compares blood pressure in the ankle with that in the arm, may be used to assess blood flow.

Know The Sudden Signs Of Stroke

The most important warning signs of stroke are not usually gradual leg discomfort or chronic swelling. Stroke symptoms typically appear suddenly. These can include:

Sudden weakness or numbness of the face, arm or leg, particularly on one side

Sudden difficulty speaking or understanding speech

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness or loss of balance

Sudden vision problems

Sudden severe headache with no known cause

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends seeking emergency medical help immediately if these symptoms occur. Rapid treatment can reduce the risk of brain damage and disability.

Don't Ignore Persistent Leg Changes

Your legs cannot tell you with certainty that a stroke is going to happen. However, persistent changes such as walking-related leg pain, unexplained numbness, cold feet or slow-healing wounds may sometimes point towards circulation problems that deserve attention. Managing conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, avoiding tobacco and staying physically active can help address several important cardiovascular risk factors. As Dr Singh emphasises, the key is not to panic over an isolated leg symptom, but to recognise persistent or unusual changes and get them evaluated. And if sudden neurological symptoms appear, do not wait for them to improve. Treat them as a medical emergency

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