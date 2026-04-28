1 In 7 Indian Stroke Patients Between Ages 18-44: ICMR Study

Stroke is no longer just a disease of old age. A new analysis by the Indian Council of Medical Research has revealed a worrying trend, one in seven stroke patients in India falls in the 18-44 age group, signalling a major shift in how the disease is affecting the population. The findings, based on over 34,000 cases across multiple hospitals, highlight a growing public health concern where younger, working-age adults are increasingly vulnerable to a condition once associated mainly with the elderly. According to a study published in journal SageChoice, stroke has emerged as a major public health challenge in India, now ranking as the fourth leading cause of death and the fifth leading cause of disability.

Stroke In Young Indians: A Growing Concern

The data shows that around 13.8% of stroke cases occur in people aged 18-44, underlining that strokes are striking earlier in life in India compared to many Western countries. What makes this trend more alarming is the delay in treatment. Nearly two in five patients reach hospitals more than 24 hours after symptoms begin, significantly reducing their chances of recovery. Experts say this delay often leads to severe complications, long-term disability or even death.

Why Timing Matters: The "Golden Hour"

Doctors emphasise that stroke treatment is highly time-sensitive. The first 60 minutes after symptoms begin, often called the "golden hour", is critical for preventing permanent brain damage. Advanced treatments, such as clot removal procedures, can be effective up to 24 hours in select cases, but early hospital arrival dramatically improves outcomes. Despite this, only about 20% of patients reach medical facilities within the ideal treatment window, pointing to a major gap in awareness and emergency response.

Also read: 1 In 7 Stroke Patients In India Are Under 45: Alarming National Registry Data

Common Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Recognising stroke symptoms early can save lives. According to experts, warning signs include:

Sudden weakness or numbness in the face, arm or leg

Difficulty speaking or understanding speech

Vision problems in one or both eyes

Loss of balance or dizziness

Severe headache with no clear cause

These symptoms can appear suddenly and should never be ignored, even in younger individuals.

What Is Driving Stroke Risk In Young Adults?

The study highlights that traditional risk factors are increasingly affecting younger populations. The most significant contributor is high blood pressure (hypertension), seen in nearly three-fourths of stroke cases. Other major risk factors include:

Diabetes

Tobacco use (smoking and smokeless)

Alcohol consumption

Anaemia

There are also gender differences. Women showed higher rates of hypertension and diabetes, while men had higher rates of smoking and alcohol use. Experts say lifestyle changes, including poor diet, stress, lack of exercise and long working hours, are contributing to this rise.

Types Of Stroke Explained

There are two main types of stroke:

Ischaemic stroke: Caused by a blockage in blood flow to the brain, accounting for about 60% of cases

Haemorrhagic stroke: Occurs when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures, leading to bleeding

Both types can cause serious brain damage if not treated immediately.

Why This Trend Is Alarming

Stroke in younger individuals has far-reaching consequences. Unlike older patients, younger stroke survivors often face:

Long-term disability during their most productive years

Financial and emotional stress

Reduced quality of life

The fact that strokes are occurring earlier also means a longer lifetime burden of disease, both for individuals and the healthcare system.

What You Can Do To Reduce Risk

Doctors stress that many stroke risk factors are preventable. Simple lifestyle changes can significantly lower the risk:

Monitor and control blood pressure regularly

Maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight

Manage stress and get adequate sleep

Also read: Mini-Stroke Symptoms: 7 Signs Of Transient Ischemic Attack That You Should Know

Regular health check-ups can help detect silent risk factors early, especially in young adults who may not realise they are at risk. The latest findings from the ICMR serve as a wake-up call. Stroke is no longer confined to older age groups, and young Indians are increasingly at risk. With delayed treatment and rising lifestyle-related risk factors, the need for awareness has never been greater. Recognising symptoms early and acting fast can save lives because when it comes to stroke, every minute counts.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.