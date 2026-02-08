Mini-Stroke Symptoms: 7 Signs Of Transient Ischemic Attack That You Should Know

Transient Ischemic Attack, also known as "mini-stroke", occurs when there is a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain. The American Stroke Association says that the clot usually dissolves on its own or gets dislodged, and the symptoms usually last less than five minutes. A mini-stroke is a medical emergency that's very similar to an ischemic stroke. The symptoms of the two are the same, however, the symptoms of TIA symptoms go away within 24 hours (most go away in minutes), says Cleveland Clinic.

Mini-strokes don't cause permanent damage, however, it's a warning sign of a possible full-blown stroke ahead. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that stroke was the third leading cause of death and disability globally, with an estimated 93.8 million cases in 2021. It also states that in 2021, there were 11.9 million new cases of stroke.

When you first notice symptoms of TIA, get help immediately, even if symptoms go away. Recognising these signs is important and ignoring it can turn out to be fatal. Here are some signs of mini-stroke or transient ischemic attack that you should know.

Signs Of Transient Ischemic Attack Or Mini-Stroke

1. Sudden Facial Drooping

One crucial sign is facial weakness or drooping, usually on one side. The person cannot smile symmetrically or their mouth/eye sags. This occurs due to interrupted blood supply to facial nerves, and is similar to stroke's FAST test (Face, Arms, Speech, Time). You can test the person by asking them to smile; if one side doesn't move, you should get medical attention immediately.

2. Arm or Leg Weakness

Sudden numbness, weakness, or paralysis in the arm, leg, or one side of the body is common, and it becomes difficult for you to lift or move the limb. It is caused by poor blood supply in motor areas of the brain. This unilateral effect (one-sided) disrupts nerve signals. Raise both arms and if one of them drifts down, it is a sign of TIA. Get emergency care as it increases stroke risk within 48 hours.

3. Slurred Speech Issues

Speech becomes slurred, garbled, or absent, with trouble forming words or understanding others. This happens due to from impaired language centers in the brain's left hemisphere. They might also struggle repeating a simple sentence. Even if it gets resolved, get medical help as this is a sign of TIA.

4. Vision Disturbances

Sudden blindness, blurred vision, double vision, or a "curtain" over one/both eyes signals retinal or occipital lobe ischemia. Unlike gradual vision loss from other causes, TIA's impact is abrupt and temporary. Covering each eye to check can reveal the sign.

5. Dizziness or Vertigo

Intense dizziness, vertigo (spinning sensation), or sudden loss of balance makes standing or walking impossible. It affects the brainstem or cerebellar blood flow and you may also have nausea or vomiting. Unlike benign vertigo, TIA happens with other problems.

6. Coordination Problems

Loss of coordination, stumbling, or gait instability occurs due to the involvement of cerebellum or basal ganglia. One might not be able to perform basic tasks like touching nose to finger on one side. Also, unsteadiness might worsen due to uneven surfaces.

7. Confusion or Swallowing Difficulty

Sudden confusion, disorientation, or trouble swallowing (dysphagia) highlights poor supply of blood to the brain. They might not follow conversations or choke on liquids. It is a less common sign but an important one.

These symptoms occur suddenly, and resolve quickly. However, ignoring them can be a disaster as TIAs precede strokes in many cases. Preventive measures include blood pressure control, statins, and lifestyle changes like diet and exercise.

