Nausea and motion sickness are common problems faced by many people, whether during travel, pregnancy, or after eating heavy meals. In India, home remedies often include ginger tea or fresh fruit juices that are known to ease nausea and motion sickness. To offer relief, a new health shot on the market that is being popularised, that is the pineapple and ginger shot. While there are individualized studies on how pineapple and ginger are helpful for easing nausea and motion sickness, their combination is now under the scanner. Mainly, due to ginger's active compounds like gingerols and shogaols, as it helps reduce nausea by modulating serotonin receptors in the gut and improving digestive function. On the other hand, pineapple contains bromelain that aids in protein digestion and reduces gastrointestinal discomfort, indirectly helping with nausea. These properties have been mentioned in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine and Food and Chemical Toxicology reports, respectively. To understand how they work together, let's look at how pineapple and ginger work together to be beneficial for offering relief from the problems of nausea and motion sickness.

Is Drinking Pineapple And Ginger Shot Beneficial For Nausea And Motion Sickness?

Yes, but first let's look at how this health shot is prepared. A pineapple and ginger shot is a small, concentrated drink made by blending fresh pineapple juice with raw ginger. It is usually consumed in small amounts, like 30–50 ml, to provide a quick boost for relief. Ginger has been used in Ayurveda for ages to treat digestive issues, while pineapple is valued for its refreshing taste and aiding in digestive enzyme secretion. The nutritional profile of these ingredients is as follows:

Pineapple : Rich in vitamin C and bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion and reduces inflammation.

: Rich in vitamin C and bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion and reduces inflammation. Ginger: Contains gingerol, a compound known for its anti‑inflammatory and anti‑nausea properties.

Together, these ingredients make a powerful combination for stomach comfort.

Read More: Can Drinking Amla-Beet-Carrot Juice On An Empty Stomach Boost Immunity?

How They Help With Nausea And Motion Sickness

Ginger for nausea : According to Integrative Medicine Insights, ginger can reduce nausea by calming stomach contractions and influencing serotonin receptors in the gut.

: According to Integrative Medicine Insights, ginger can reduce nausea by calming stomach contractions and influencing serotonin receptors in the gut. Pineapple for digestion : Bromelain helps break down proteins, easing digestion and reducing bloating, as mentioned in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine.

: Bromelain helps break down proteins, easing digestion and reducing bloating, as mentioned in Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine. Combined effect: Drinking a pineapple and ginger shot may provide quick relief from nausea and motion sickness by soothing the stomach and aiding digestion.

Scientific Evidence On Pineapple And Ginger Shots

Multiple research studies support these health benefits of ginger and pineapple when consumed as a juice together:

A review in Food and Chemical Toxicology confirmed ginger's effectiveness in reducing nausea and vomiting.

The Food and Chemical Toxicology report highlights that ginger plays an active role in Ayurveda as an antiemetic herb, directly helping in easing the discomfort caused by nausea and motion sickness.

Bromelain in pineapple has been studied for its digestive benefits, showing positive effects on gastrointestinal comfort.

Read More: Slow Digestion In Winter? 5 Ginger Benefits For Faster Metabolism And Weight Loss

How to Prepare A Pineapple And Ginger Shot

Recipe to prepare this health shot is as follows:

Blend half a cup of fresh pineapple chunks with 1 inch of peeled ginger. Add a splash of lemon juice for extra vitamin C. Strain and serve chilled.

Safe dosage: One shot per day is generally safe for most people, but consult a medical professional for exact dosage suitable for your body.

Risks And Precautions To Take With The Pineapple And Ginger Shot

While beneficial, these shots are not suitable for everyone. As people could experience the following:

Ginger may cause acid reflux in sensitive individuals, so heed caution.

Pineapple can trigger allergies in some people, so be mindful.

Pregnant women and those on blood‑thinning medication should consult a doctor before regular use.

So, pineapple and ginger shots can be beneficial for nausea and motion sickness, definitely, but there are limitations. The answer is yes, as they can provide natural relief, especially when consumed in moderation. As they are backed by both modern studies and traditional Indian wisdom, these shots are a refreshing way to support digestive health. However, they should not replace medical treatment when needed.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.