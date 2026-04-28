1 Month Of Gymming: Doctor Explains The Ideal Weight Loss You Should Expect

Starting a gym routine often comes with one big question: "How much weight should I lose in a month?" While many expect dramatic transformations, experts say realistic and sustainable progress looks far more modest. According to Dr. Bhumesh Tyagi, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, a healthy and achievable weight loss in the first month typically ranges between 1 to 3 kilograms (2 to 6 pounds). "At the end of one month of gym practice, it is quite normal to lose up to 1 to 3 kilograms. These numbers depend on factors like starting weight, eating habits, workout type, metabolism, and overall lifestyle," says Dr. Tyagi.

What Is Considered "Ideal" Weight Loss?

Someone with higher body weight may lose faster initially, while others may see slower but steady progress. Results may vary from person to person. Weight loss is influenced by multiple factors, including:

Diet quality and calorie intake

Type and intensity of workouts

Metabolism and genetics

Sleep and stress levels

"There are no steady weight losses in any diet. Some people experience quick fat burn in the first few weeks, while others may not see visible changes immediately," Dr. Tyagi explains.

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The Muscle Factor: Why the Scale Can Mislead You

One of the most common reasons people feel discouraged is the weighing scale not moving much despite regular workouts. "Beginners should note that muscle mass increases during workouts, which can make the scale change less often," says Dr. Tyagi. Muscle is denser than fat, so even if you are losing fat, gaining muscle can balance out the numbers. This is why body measurements, strength levels, and overall fitness are often better indicators of progress.

Initial Weight Loss May Not Be Pure Fat

In the early weeks, some people notice rapid weight loss. However, this is not always fat loss. "Sometimes, rapid weight loss in the beginning is due to loss of excess fluid," Dr. Tyagi adds. This is especially common when starting exercise or improving diet, as the body sheds water weight before significant fat loss begins.

What Should You Focus On Instead?

Rather than obsessing over kilograms lost, experts recommend paying attention to:

Increased strength and stamina

Better energy levels

Changes in body measurements

Improved sleep and mood

"While it is difficult not to focus on weight, it is equally important to notice how your body feels and functions," Dr. Tyagi highlights.

The Real Formula for Fat Loss

Sustainable fat loss is not just about gym workouts. It requires a balanced approach. "Fat burning is always the result of combining physical activity with appropriate nutrition and sleep," says Dr. Tyagi. This includes:

A balanced, calorie-controlled diet

Regular strength and cardio training

Adequate sleep and recovery

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Losing 1 to 3 kg in a month is considered healthy, realistic, and sustainable. Faster weight loss may not always be healthy or maintainable. The key is consistency, not speed. Focus on building habits that improve your overall fitness rather than chasing quick results. Over time, these small, steady changes lead to long-term transformation.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.