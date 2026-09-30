Walking is known to be beneficial for several reasons. A short walk after a meal helps your body in several ways. Getting up and moving after eating can help muscles use glucose from the blood, which can eventually help reduce the rise in blood sugar after a meal. Studies say that breaking up long periods of sitting with a few minutes of walking can improve post-meal glucose levels. A study published in Obesity Reviews which included systematic review and meta-analysis of 53 studies found that short activity breaks, particularly walking, were helpful in reducing post-meal glucose and insulin responses.

But does a 5-minute walk work, or do you need to walk for 10 or 20 minutes to see a beneficial effect? The answer depends on when you walk, how intensely you walk and your personal blood sugar response. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) says that even a 5-10-minute walk after eating can have a positive effect on your blood sugar. Longer walks can provide more total physical activity, but a shorter walk may still be useful.

5-Minute Walk

A 5-minute walk is short, but it is not pointless. Even small movement gets the muscles working and can help them use glucose for energy. Muscle contractions can improve glucose use even when insulin is not available, while regular physical activity can also improve insulin sensitivity.

A 5-minute walk may be particularly beneficial after breakfast, lunch or dinner when a longer walk is difficult. It can also be easier to repeat several times throughout the day. However, there are limited studies which suggest that exactly five minutes is a good time to lower blood sugar. The benefit depends more on walking after meals consistently.

10-Minute Walk

A 10-minute walk can give you a little more movement. However, it is still easy to fit into a busy day. It is long enough to keep the muscles active for a sustained period and may be useful after a carbohydrate-heavy meal. The ADA includes 5-10-minute walks after eating as a simple way to improve blood glucose. Research also suggests that exercise lasting longer provides a better reduction in blood glucose. For someone who finds 20 minutes difficult, a 10-minute walk can be a good way to build a regular post-meal movement habit.

20-Minute Walk

A 20-minute walk gives you more time to stay active and may provide a stronger overall effect than a very short walk, especially when it is done regularly. Walking after meals can help reduce the amount of time blood sugar stays elevated and can also contribute to better overall fitness and insulin sensitivity.

Research does not suggest that one continuous 20-minute walk is always necessary. A 2026 meta-analysis found that interrupting sitting with frequent short walking breaks was effective for improving post-meal glucose and insulin responses. The researchers found the largest reductions when sitting was interrupted every 15-20 minutes.

So, Which One Is Actually Better?

If the goal is to lower blood sugar after a meal, there is no single duration that is best for everyone.

A 5-minute walk is better than remaining completely inactive and can be useful when time is limited. A 10-minute walk is a practical balance between time and activity, while a 20-minute walk gives you more movement and may have a better overall effect. Research shows that physical activity can lower blood glucose, but the response differs according to duration, intensity, timing and other factors.

The best way is to walk consistently after meals rather than waiting for the perfect duration. If 20 minutes is manageable for you, it can be a good option. If not, start with 5 or 10 minutes. In short, consistency is important. A short walk after a meal is a simple habit that can improve blood sugar control and may be easier to follow.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.