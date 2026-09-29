Bulking and muscle gaining have become popular fitness trends in recent years. Increasing muscle mass boosts metabolism, strengthens bones, improves blood sugar control, and protects long-term mobility and independence. The concept of bulking involves consuming a caloric surplus, which supports muscle growth, especially when combined with resistance training. Supplements play a crucial role in the bulking and muscle-building process, as they can help fill dietary gaps and make it easier to achieve the necessary caloric and macronutrient intake. Common supplements used by those looking to increase muscle mass include protein powders, creatine, and certain mass gainers.

However, it's important to exercise caution when selecting supplements for bulking. Celebrity fitness coach Shivoham Bhatt has mentioned that "mass gainers are the worst." In a video on YouTube, he shared his recommendations for the top four supplements for healthy bulking.

Shivoham Bhatt, who has trained celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ram Charan, emphasised, "First, correct your lifestyle, then go for supplements," during his conversation with Gunjan Shouts.

"First, correct your lifestyle, then go for supplements," he clarified in the video during a conversation with GunjanShouts.

4 Best supplement for healthy bulking

"I had to choose three or four supplements for anybody who wants to gain muscle, whey protein is one. Creatine is the second one. Third one is something which is called beta alanine. And the fourth one would be arginine. Of course, besides omega and everything," the expert added.

1. Whey protein

Whey protein is a high-quality protein derived from milk that is known for its fast absorption rate. It contains all essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source. For healthy bulking, whey protein can be particularly beneficial because it stimulates muscle growth and recovery after workouts.

2. Creatine

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in small amounts in certain foods and produced by the body. It helps supply energy to muscles during high-intensity exercises. By providing more cellular energy, creatine helps you lift heavier weights, complete more training volume, and trigger greater lean muscle gains. It also pulls water into muscle cells, giving them a fuller appearance and creating a more favorable environment for growth.

3. Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is a non-essential amino acid that helps increase muscle carnosine levels. Carnosine acts as a buffer against acid in muscles, which can help delay fatigue during intense exercise. This means that with higher levels of beta-alanine, you may be able to perform more reps and sets, potentially leading to greater muscle growth over time. It's often taken as a pre-workout supplement to improve endurance.

4. Arginine

Arginine is an amino acid that plays a key role in the production of nitric oxide, which helps to widen blood vessels, enhancing blood flow and nutrient delivery to the muscles. Improved circulation can lead to better workout performance and recovery. While arginine can be beneficial, it is often taken in conjunction with other supplements to maximise its effects. It is commonly used for its potential to boost endurance and improve exercise recovery.

While supplements are essential, individuals should prioritise whole foods and ensure that supplements complement a well-balanced diet. Consulting with a professional can help in selecting the right supplements that align with specific fitness goals while minimising potential adverse effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.