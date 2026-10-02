Vitamin D deficiency may affect the heart by increasing cellular stress and weakening the body's natural antioxidant defence system, according to a study by researchers at the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Hyderabad. The study, published in the international journal Steroids, examined how different levels of dietary vitamin D affected the heart using a rat model. Researchers also conducted experiments on rat cardiac cells exposed to oxidative stress to study whether vitamin D could protect the cells from damage. The researchers found that rats receiving low or deficient amounts of vitamin D experienced increased oxidative damage in the heart.

They also showed reduced levels of glutathione and lower activity of important antioxidant enzymes. Vitamin D deficiency was further linked to impairment of the Nrf2 pathway, an important cellular defence mechanism that helps protect cells from oxidative stress. The study also observed higher levels of markers associated with endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress, autophagy and apoptosis in vitamin D-deficient hearts.

According to Scientist Dr Ayesha Ismail who led the research group, prolonged oxidative stress caused by inadequate vitamin D may trigger a series of cellular responses that could contribute to injury of heart cells.

Experiments involving rat cardiac cells provided additional evidence of a possible protective role for vitamin D. Oxidative stress reduced cell survival and increased signs of cellular damage, ER stress and apoptosis. However, treating the cells beforehand with the active form of vitamin D improved antioxidant responses and reduced these stress-related changes and cell death. '' the findings indicate that adequate vitamin D may help heart cells cope with oxidative stress and limit cellular damage.'' Dr Bharati Kulkarni, Director of ICMR-NIN, said

However, she stressed that the findings are based on animal and cell models and that further research in humans is required to establish whether the same effects occur in people. The study highlights a possible link between vitamin D levels and cellular processes involved in heart health, while underscoring the need for further human studies.

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