Better gut health does not necessarily mean you will stay away from all health issues, but it is certainly an important part of overall well-being. Taking care of your gut also means exercising regularly, maintaining good sleep hygiene and, more importantly, eating right. Half the job seems done when you know the foods that support your gut health. Include them in your diet and make the most of their nutritional benefits.

To help those looking for guidance in this direction, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared some tips through a post on Instagram. The health expert speaks about three fruits that you can add to your diet to support better gut health.

“Here are three fruits that are actually really good for your gut and can add so many benefits to your gut microbiome,” Deepsikha says.

Green bananas

The first one has to be green bananas. These are rich in resistant starch, which acts as fuel for the bacteria in your gut and can help support a healthier gut microbiome. So, definitely consider adding these to your diet.

Apples

The next one is apples. They are rich in pectin, a type of fibre that can help support better bowel movements and intestinal health. Deepsikha also recommends stewing the apple, as she says this can help activate the pectin.

Avocados

“And the last one is going to be my favourite, which is avocados,” the nutritionist says. Half an avocado contains around 5 grams of fibre, which can help support regular bowel movements and may also help with bloating.

According to her, these fruits can be a simple addition to your diet if you're looking to support your gut health. Make sure you include them in your meals and enjoy their benefits.

In the caption, she mentions that these three fruits are a treat for your gut.

Don't forget to include these fruits to your grocery list the next time you go shopping.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.