We've all had those days when digestion feels sluggish and nothing seems to help. While occasional constipation is a common problem that can be triggered by factors such as a low-fibre diet, dehydration, stress or changes in routine, making a few simple dietary changes can often provide relief.

According to gut doctor Saurabh Sethi, certain fruits are packed with fibre, water and natural compounds that support healthy digestion and promote regular bowel movements. In a video shared on Instagram, he recommends five fruits that may help relieve constipation naturally and keep your gut happy.

Fruits That Naturally Relieve Constipation

1. Kiwi

The doctor says, "Kiwi has fibre, vitamin C, and digestive enzymes that ease bloating and keep things moving." This fruit softens stools and improves gut motility due to its high fibre content and a unique digestive enzyme called actinidin.

2. Pears

"Pears contain sorbitol, a sugar your gut cannot fully absorb, drawing water to the intestines and triggering a bowel movement," he adds. A large portion of a pear's fibre is found in its peel, so eat it unpeeled for maximum benefits.

3. Apples

Their skin is loaded with pectin, which is a soluble fibre proven to speed up stool transit time. For maximum relief, eat the apple raw and with the skin on, as the peel contains a high concentration of insoluble fibre that adds bulk to your stool.

4. Dragon Fruit

According to the doctor, dragon fruit is high in fibre and vitamin C, two nutrients your colon needs to function well. It contains oligosaccharides that act as prebiotics, nourishing the beneficial bacteria in your gut to promote healthy, regular bowel movements.

5. Papaya

"Papaya contains papain, which is a digestive enzyme that breaks down food efficiently and crushes the bloating that comes with constipation," he explains. Eating about 100g to 200g of ripe papaya regularly can improve gut motility, soften stools and reduce bloating.

Mix and match these high-fibre fruits in your daily diet for constipation relief. Ensure you drink plenty of water.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.