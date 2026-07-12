For many working adults, Monday begins with a noticeable shift in routine. The transition from a relaxed weekend to a structured work schedule often brings changes in sleep, eating patterns and stress levels. While this may seem like a normal part of modern life, research has consistently shown that the cardiovascular system is particularly sensitive to these sudden changes.

Several international studies have reported a higher number of heart attacks and other cardiovascular events on Mondays compared to other days of the week. While there is no single cause behind this pattern, experts believe that a combination of emotional stress, poor sleep, unhealthy weekend habits and the pressure of returning to work may temporarily increase the burden on the heart.

The body responds to psychological stress by releasing hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. These hormones prepare the body to deal with challenging situations by increasing heart rate and blood pressure. In healthy individuals, these changes are usually temporary. However, in people with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity or existing heart disease, this sudden increase in cardiovascular demand may become significant.

Sunday often plays a greater role than many realise. Instead of acting as a day of recovery, it sometimes becomes a day of irregular routines. Late nights, heavy meals, alcohol consumption, excessive screen time and reduced physical activity can disturb the body's internal clock and make Monday morning more stressful than necessary.

Simple Sunday habits can help reduce unnecessary strain on the heart and support a smoother transition into the week.

Some practical measures include:

Maintaining a regular sleep schedule and aiming for seven to nine hours of uninterrupted sleep.

Choosing balanced meals that include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats instead of heavy or highly processed foods.

Staying adequately hydrated throughout the day.

Including at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity such as walking, cycling or yoga.

Limiting alcohol intake and avoiding eating late nights.

Spending time with family or engaging in activities that promote relaxation and emotional wellbeing.

Planning important Monday tasks in advance to reduce feelings of uncertainty or anxiety.

Sleep deserves particular attention because poor sleep affects more than energy levels. Even one night of inadequate sleep has been associated with higher blood pressure, increased inflammation and changes in glucose regulation. Repeated sleep disruption over time may increase the risk of hypertension, coronary artery disease and stroke.

Emotional wellbeing is equally important for cardiovascular health. Chronic psychological stress can contribute to persistently elevated blood pressure and unhealthy lifestyle choices. Simple relaxation practices such as deep breathing, mindfulness or spending quiet time outdoors can help lower stress levels before the start of the work week.

Physical activity on Sunday should not be viewed as a way to compensate for an inactive week. Regular movement improves blood circulation, supports healthy blood pressure, helps maintain body weight and contributes to better sleep quality. Even a brisk walk after dinner may provide measurable benefits.

Individuals already diagnosed with hypertension, diabetes or heart disease should avoid skipping medicines over the weekend and should continue following prescribed dietary and lifestyle advice. Weekend indulgence should not interrupt long term disease management, as consistency remains one of the most important factors in preventing complications.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death globally, accounting for nearly 18 million deaths each year. A large proportion of these conditions are linked to modifiable risk factors including unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use, excess alcohol consumption and unmanaged stress. Small improvements in daily habits can therefore have a meaningful impact on long-term health.

The heart functions continuously without pause. Supporting its health depends not only on major medical interventions but also on everyday routines that influence blood pressure, sleep, metabolism and emotional balance. Viewing Sunday as an opportunity to restore healthy habits rather than simply extending the weekend can help the body enter Monday with greater stability and less physiological stress.

Heart health is built through consistency. The choices made before the work week begins often influence how well the cardiovascular system adapts to the demands that follow.

(By Dr Sanjay Kumar, Senior Director, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital Faridabad)

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