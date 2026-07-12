Cancer diagnosis has advanced significantly over the years, with doctors now using a combination of laboratory tests, imaging, and biopsies to identify and monitor the disease. One such tool is the tumour marker test, which measures specific substances in the blood, urine, or body tissues that may be linked to certain types of cancer. While tumour marker tests can provide valuable information, experts emphasise that they cannot diagnose cancer on their own. Instead, they are most useful in monitoring treatment and tracking disease progression.

What Are Tumour Marker Tests?

According to Dr. Prashant Mehta, Program Head, Comprehensive Cancer Care, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, tumour marker tests detect proteins or other molecules produced either by cancer cells or by the body in response to the presence of a tumour. These substances, known as tumour markers, may be found in higher-than-normal levels in some people with cancer. However, elevated levels do not always indicate cancer, as certain non-cancerous conditions can also increase these markers.

Can Tumour Marker Tests Detect Cancer?

Tumour marker tests can support cancer diagnosis, but they are not standalone screening or diagnostic tests. Dr. Mehta explains that tumour markers should always be interpreted alongside:

Clinical examination Medical history Imaging tests such as CT scans or MRI Biopsy findings

Only a comprehensive evaluation can confirm whether cancer is present.

How Do Doctors Use Tumour Marker Tests?

Monitoring Treatment Response

One of the most important uses of tumour marker testing is assessing how well cancer treatment is working. If tumour marker levels decrease during chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or surgery, it may indicate that the treatment is effective.

Detecting Cancer Recurrence

After successful treatment, doctors may repeat tumour marker tests during follow-up visits. A rising marker level may sometimes be an early sign that cancer has returned, allowing further investigations to begin promptly.

Assessing Disease Burden

Tumour marker levels can also help doctors estimate how much cancer is present in the body and whether the disease is progressing or remaining stable.

Helping Predict Prognosis

For certain cancers, tumour marker levels can provide additional information about the likely course of the disease and help guide treatment planning.

Why Aren't They Used Alone?

Experts caution that tumour marker levels can increase for reasons unrelated to cancer. Certain benign conditions, infections, inflammation, liver disease, pregnancy, and even some medications may affect test results. For this reason, doctors never rely solely on tumour marker tests to diagnose cancer.

Who May Need A Tumour Marker Test?

Doctors may recommend tumour marker testing for people who:

Have already been diagnosed with certain cancers Are undergoing cancer treatment Need long-term follow-up after treatment Require monitoring for recurrence

The specific tumour marker ordered depends on the type of cancer being evaluated. Tumour marker tests are valuable tools in modern cancer care, but they are not designed to diagnose cancer on their own. Instead, they help doctors monitor treatment response, assess disease progression, detect recurrence, and guide long-term management. According to experts, these tests are most effective when interpreted alongside clinical examination, imaging studies, and biopsy results, allowing oncologists to make more accurate, personalised treatment decisions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.