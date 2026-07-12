Women's health is often associated with menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause. However, health experts say hormonal changes influence a woman's body throughout her entire life from birth and puberty to the reproductive years and beyond menopause. Among these hormones, estrogen plays one of the most important roles, affecting nearly every organ system and influencing both physical and mental wellbeing. According to health educator Prashant Desai, understanding the lifelong impact of hormones is essential because women experience hormonal fluctuations not only across different stages of life but also every month during their menstrual cycle.

Estrogen Shapes Women's Health Throughout Life

Desai explains that estrogen is a defining hormone in women's health. Its levels naturally fluctuate through major life stages such as puberty, pregnancy, perimenopause, and menopause. Even during the monthly menstrual cycle, hormonal shifts can affect mood, energy levels, metabolism, and overall health. Unlike men, whose hormone levels remain relatively stable throughout adulthood, women experience continuous hormonal changes that influence multiple body systems.

Also read: Perimenopause Symptoms Are Appearing Earlier, But Are Often Misread As Stress; Doctor Explains Why, Shares Tips

Hormonal Changes Affect Both Body And Mind

According to Desai, one of the greatest impacts of estrogen fluctuations is on the brain. Hormonal changes can influence:

Mood

Memory

Emotional wellbeing

Sleep quality

Mental resilience

These changes are closely linked with physical health, creating a strong connection between hormonal balance and a woman's overall quality of life. He notes that women often spend the last two to three decades of life dealing with hormone-related health challenges that can significantly reduce their healthspan the number of years spent in good health.

Every Organ Can Be Affected

As estrogen levels begin to decline, particularly during perimenopause and menopause, changes can occur throughout the body. According to Desai, women may experience:

Hair And Skin Changes

Declining estrogen may contribute to hair thinning, dry skin, and dryness of the mouth as collagen production gradually decreases.

Heart Health

Hormonal fluctuations can affect cardiovascular health, with some women experiencing palpitations and a gradual increase in heart disease risk after menopause.

Metabolism And Weight

Estrogen also plays an important role in regulating metabolism. Falling hormone levels can contribute to weight gain, changes in body fat distribution, and metabolic slowdown.

Digestive And Liver Health

Hormonal changes may influence gut health and digestion, which can further affect nutrient absorption and metabolism and urinary Health. Lower estrogen levels are associated with overactive bladder symptoms. These changes can affect both comfort and quality of life.

Also read: Overactive Bladder Or Enlarged Prostate? Doctors Explain Key Differences

Women's Health Still Doesn't Receive Enough Attention

Desai believes awareness around women's health has improved but says progress remains slow. He points out that many healthcare systems have historically focused more on male health, while women's unique hormonal needs have often received less attention. Greater awareness, early education, and timely medical support can help women better manage hormonal transitions throughout life.

Why Hormonal Health Should Be Prioritised

Experts say recognising hormonal changes early allows women to seek appropriate medical advice, adopt healthier lifestyles, and manage symptoms before they begin affecting daily life. A balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, and routine health check-ups all play important roles in supporting hormonal wellbeing at every stage of life. Hormones particularly estrogen have a lifelong influence on women's physical and mental health. From puberty to menopause and beyond, hormonal fluctuations affect everything from brain function and metabolism to heart health, digestion, and reproductive wellbeing. Understanding these changes and giving women's hormonal health the attention it deserves can help improve quality of life and support healthier ageing.

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