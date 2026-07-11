Women's health has long been treated as an extension of men's health, even though women make up 51% of the world's population. For decades, medical research and drug development have largely focused on men, with nearly 89% of participants in clinical trials being male. This has created major gaps in understanding how diseases develop in women, how medicines work in female bodies and how treatment should be tailored across different stages of life.

As a result, many health conditions may go undetected, be diagnosed later or be treated using evidence that does not fully reflect women's biological needs. Experts say it is time to acknowledge this imbalance and ensure women receive healthcare that is based on research designed specifically for them. Recognising these differences is the first step towards improving health outcomes and ensuring better quality of life for women at every age.

Another important concern is the "longevity paradox." While women generally live five to seven years longer than men, many spend the final decades of their lives dealing with chronic illnesses, disability and reduced mobility. Conditions such as stroke, Alzheimer's disease, osteoporosis and certain cancers affect women more frequently, especially after menopause.

Throughout life, women experience unique biological transitions including puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, perimenopause and menopause, each bringing distinct physical and emotional challenges. Hormonal changes, particularly those involving estrogen, influence not only reproductive health but also the brain, heart, bones and metabolism. Despite these well-known differences, women's health has often been overlooked in research and clinical practice. Experts believe healthcare must move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach and provide personalised care that addresses women's changing health needs across every stage of life.

Why Women's Health Needs A Different Approach

According to health educator Prashant Desai, women's health is fundamentally different from men's because of biological and hormonal differences. Estrogen, one of the key female hormones, plays a vital role throughout a woman's life. From puberty to pregnancy and eventually menopause, fluctuations in estrogen influence physical, mental and emotional health.

Experts say these hormonal changes affect nearly every organ in the body. They can influence heart health, metabolism, bone strength, muscle mass, memory, mood and even sleep quality. Understanding these differences is essential for providing better diagnosis, treatment and preventive care.

The Impact Of Hormonal Changes

Women undergo multiple hormonal transitions throughout life, and each stage comes with its own health concerns. During menopause, estrogen levels fall significantly, leading to symptoms such as hot flashes, brain fog, mood changes, weight fluctuations and reduced bone density.

The decline in estrogen also affects different parts of the brain responsible for memory, emotions, decision-making and body temperature regulation. This explains why many women experience forgetfulness, anxiety, reduced energy and emotional changes during perimenopause and menopause. Experts emphasise that these symptoms should not be dismissed as "normal mood swings" but understood as genuine biological changes that deserve proper medical attention.

Why Women Face Higher Health Risks

Research shows women are more likely to develop several serious health conditions. They have a higher risk of stroke, are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer's disease and are four times more likely to develop osteoporosis compared to men. Certain cancers also affect women at higher rates.

Experts believe one of the major reasons is the protective role of estrogen, particularly in the brain and bones. As estrogen declines with age, especially after menopause, this protection reduces, increasing the risk of several diseases. This highlights the importance of regular screening, early diagnosis and preventive healthcare.

Rethinking Women's Healthcare

For many years, medical science has relied on evidence gathered mainly from male participants. This means that the symptoms of diseases, appropriate drug dosages and possible side effects in women may not always be fully understood.

Experts encourage women to actively discuss treatment options with their doctors and ask whether medicines and therapies have been adequately studied in women. Greater participation of women in clinical research will also help bridge these knowledge gaps and improve future healthcare.

Lifestyle Habits That Matter

Maintaining good health requires consistent lifestyle choices at every stage of life. Regular physical activity, including strength training two to three times a week to improve muscle mass, protect bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, is recommended. Weight-bearing exercises, stretching and at least 30 minutes of daily movement also support heart health, flexibility and mental well-being.

Nutrition is equally important. Rather than following restrictive fad diets, experts advise eating balanced meals and controlling portion sizes. Carbohydrates are not harmful when consumed in the right quantity. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, cholesterol and metabolic health is more important than focusing only on body weight or being thin.

Menopause Is A New Beginning

Experts suggest that menopause should not be viewed as the end of vitality but as the beginning of a new phase of life. Women may benefit from discussing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) with their gynaecologist, especially if menopausal symptoms significantly affect their quality of life. Although misconceptions about HRT have existed for years, doctors say recent studies support informed, individualised discussions to determine whether it is suitable for each woman.

Women's health deserves greater attention from researchers, healthcare providers, families and women themselves. Regular health check-ups, especially after the age of 40, monitoring calcium and vitamin D levels, maintaining an active lifestyle and understanding family medical history can significantly improve long-term health. Most importantly, recognising that women's bodies are biologically different from men's is essential for ensuring better research, better treatment and healthier lives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.