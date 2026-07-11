Oats may have earned a reputation as the go-to healthy breakfast, but if you look into your kitchen, there are plenty of delicious and equally nourishing options. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has listed six Indian breakfast options that combine fibre, protein, healthy fats and essential nutrients.

“Your Dadi never needed imported grains to stay healthy, and neither do you. Your body, your climate, and your gut microbiome thrive best on the foods you were built to digest,” she says.

Take a look at these 6 Indian breakfast foods that are better than oats:

Moong Dal Chilla

If your primary goals are maximising plant protein and keeping your stomach light, Moong Dal Chilla can be an excellent choice for you. According to the nutritionist, this Indian breakfast has higher protein and lower GI compared to oats.

Ragi Porridge

Ragi is the richest plant source of calcium, making it superior for women's health and growing children. It also contains high levels of iron and amino acids, making the nutritionist place the dish in a higher position than oats.

Bajra Khichdi

The nutritionist reveals that bajra provides a higher concentration of iron, magnesium, and protein compared to oats and keeps you full for more hours. When it is paired with moong dal, bajra forms a complete vegetarian protein.

Poha and Sprouts

Pairing poha with sprouts often creates a more nutrient-dense and balanced meal than oats. While plain oats are superior in protein and dietary fibre, a poha and sprouts mix provides higher iron, making it an excellent alternative for your morning diet. If you have PCOD or a thyroid, it can be a great choice.

Jowar Upma

Jowar upma is a nutrient-dense and naturally gluten-free alternative to oats. While both breakfast options are healthy, jowar provides a better blood sugar response as well as higher levels of essential minerals like magnesium and iron. According to the nutritionist, it is an excellent choice for those who deal with gut problems.

Besan Chilla

The nutritionist shares that besan is much higher in plant-based protein and iron, which makes it ideal for muscle repair. It also has low GI, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.

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