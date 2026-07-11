Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women across the world. Over the past few years, medical science has made remarkable progress in improving survival rates through better screening, early diagnosis, and advanced treatments. A recent World Health Organization (WHO) report shows that more women are now surviving breast cancer than ever before. However, the report also highlights a worrying gap between wealthy and developing countries, where access to quality healthcare remains unequal. While many nations have achieved excellent survival rates, countries like India still have a long way to go before they can offer the same level of care to all patients.

India has made steady progress in breast cancer care over the years, but the improvements are not enough to match global leaders. According to the WHO report, nearly two out of three women diagnosed with breast cancer in India survive for at least five years after diagnosis. Although this is better than in the past, survival rates remain much higher in richer countries because cancers are detected earlier and treated more effectively. Experts believe that improving awareness, expanding screening services, and ensuring affordable treatment can help India close this gap in the coming years.

What The WHO Report Reveals

The WHO has released the first country-wise estimates of breast cancer survival, offering a clearer picture of how different nations are performing. The report found that the global median five-year survival rate is nearly 78%. High-income countries have survival rates of around 87%, while lower-middle-income countries record much lower figures. These differences reflect the quality and availability of healthcare services rather than the disease itself.

Why India Is Still Behind

Several factors continue to affect breast cancer results in India. One of the biggest challenges is late diagnosis. Many women ignore early symptoms or delay visiting a doctor because of fear, lack of awareness, social stigma, or financial difficulties. As a result, the disease is often detected at an advanced stage, making treatment more difficult and reducing the chances of survival. Limited access to specialist hospitals and cancer care facilities in rural areas also contributes to poorer outcomes.

Another challenge is the cost of treatment. Although government health schemes have improved access for many patients, advanced therapies and regular follow-up care can still be expensive. In some cases, families struggle to continue treatment because of financial pressure. Differences in healthcare infrastructure between urban and rural areas further widen the gap in survival rates.

Steps That Can Improve Survival

Experts agree that early detection is the most effective way to improve breast cancer survival. Women should be aware of changes in their breasts and seek medical advice without delay if they notice unusual lumps, swelling, pain, or skin changes. Regular clinical examinations and timely screening can help identify cancer before it spreads, allowing doctors to begin treatment earlier.

In a report in TOI, Abhishek Shankar, assistant professor of radiation oncology at AIIMS, said, "India's estimated five-year breast cancer survival rate of 65.7% reflects gaps across the cancer care continuum, not just treatment. Survival has improved with community-based screening and Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, but many women still present with advanced disease due to low awareness, stigma, financial barriers, and delays in diagnosis. Disparities in access to pathology, imaging, radiotherapy, systemic therapy and follow-up care, especially between urban and rural areas, continue to affect outcomes. Strengthening early detection, timely diagnosis and equitable access to quality treatment is essential to improve survival."

The WHO report shows that progress against breast cancer is possible when countries invest in strong healthcare systems and early diagnosis. India has already improved its survival rates compared to previous years, but much more needs to be done to match the results seen in developed nations. Better awareness, wider access to screening, affordable treatment, and stronger public health policies will be needed to reduce deaths from breast cancer.

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