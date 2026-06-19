Accounting for roughly 15 percent of all breast cancer cases, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) is defined by what it lacks: it does not express estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Because it lacks these three standard molecular "hooks," traditional targeted hormone therapies (like tamoxifen) and HER2-targeted drugs (like trastuzumab) are completely ineffective. Coupled with TNBC's aggressive biology, high rate of early recurrence, and tendency to metastasize to vital organs like the brain and lungs, long-term outcomes were historically poor.

However, the tide is turning. We are living through a profound paradigm shift in how TNBC is detected, profiled, and treated. The combination of hyper-sensitive screening technologies and a new era of highly specific targeted therapies is radically dismantling the "one-size-fits-all" approach, replacing it with precision medicine that catches the disease earlier and strikes it harder.

Early diagnosis matters

Because TNBC grows and spreads rapidly, finding a tumour when it is measured in millimeters rather than centimeters is often the single most critical factor in survival. Standard mammography frequently fails young women or those with dense breast tissue, two demographics disproportionately affected by TNBC.

Today, a trio of advanced imaging modalities is closing this diagnostic gap:

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT): Often called 3D mammography, DBT takes multiple X-ray images of the breast from different angles to reconstruct a three-dimensional layer. This prevents overlapping dense tissue from hiding aggressive TNBC tumours. Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM): CEM employs a contrast agent with iodine in advance of the scan, which makes neoangiogenesis observable. The neoangiogenesis feature is considered to be one of the main features in the identification of fast-growing TNBC tumours. Abbreviated MRI (aMRI): Breast MRIs are accurate but expensive and time-consuming. Abbreviated MRIs isolate the most critical sequences, cutting scan times down to under 10 minutes while maintaining nearly identical sensitivity for detecting early, aggressive lesions.

Liquid Biopsies

Oncologists are now utilizing Circulating Tumour DNA (ctDNA) to detect "molecular residual disease" (MRD). Using ultra-sensitive next-generation sequencing platforms, doctors can spot trace amounts of tumour DNA in a patient's blood long before a physical tumour shows up on a scan.

Progress in therapies

If early detection is our better radar system, then new therapies are our guided missiles. Therapies against TNBC have moved on from general chemotherapy approaches to more precision-based treatments.

General Chemotherapy Approach: Targets all rapidly dividing cells (Highly Toxic)

Immunotherapies (ICIs): Activates patient's immune system to kill the cancerous cells

Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Employed targeted antibodies to localize the chemotherapy within the cancer cells

Immunotherapy

In most cases, since TNBC has many mutations, it tends to be "immunogenic" since they attract many immune cells to the site of cancer formation. Nevertheless, tumour cells deploy their chemical armour, such as PD-L1 proteins, to avoid being detected by the immune system.

The introduction of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs) has revolutionized this dynamic. By unblocking the pathways that cancer uses to hide, immunotherapy drugs effectively "turn the immune system back on," allowing the patient's own T-cells to aggressively hunt down and eliminate TNBC cells. Using these drugs in the "neoadjuvant" setting (giving immunotherapy combined with chemotherapy before a patient goes to surgery) has massively increased the rates of Pathological Complete Response (pCR), a clinical milestone where no visible cancer remains at the time of surgery.

The story of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is completely changing. In the past, doctors had to rely on standard, heavy chemotherapy to fight this aggressive disease. Today, the focus has shifted to smart, personalized medicine. The cancer cells use chemical shields like the PD-L1 protein to keep the immune system from noticing.

(Dr. Akhila N T, Consultant - Surgical Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru)

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