In a unique blend of healthcare and artificial intelligence, breast cancer specialist Dr P. Raghu Ram of Hyderabad created a new Guinness World Record by hosting the world's largest audience for an interactive AI-powered holographic health awareness lecture.

The achievement marks Dr Raghu Ram's third Guinness World Record in just 15 months, making it a rare feat in the field of public health education.

The record-setting event featured an AI-generated hologram of Dr Raghu Ram that delivered a breast health awareness lecture and later answered audience questions in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

The virtual educator provided reliable information on breast diseases, breast cancer, screening and early detection.

The Guinness World Records title was awarded under a newly created category recognising innovation in AI-enabled holographic health education.

The event also saw the launch of NARI (National Awareness & Resource Initiative for Breast Health), an AI-powered digital platform designed to provide breast health information around the clock.

The platform allows people to ask questions and receive evidence-based guidance in several Indian languages, helping bridge gaps in health awareness, especially in underserved communities.

Speaking at the event, National Medical Commission Chairman Dr Abhijat Sheth praised the initiative, saying, "This is not merely a record, but a public health innovation with the potential to benefit countless individuals."

Dedicating the honour to his late mother, Dr Ushalakshmi, a breast cancer survivor and gynaecologist, Dr Raghu Ram said, "Awareness, early detection and hope can save lives."

He added that the real objective is not the record itself but ensuring that women across the country have access to trustworthy health information regardless of their location, language or background. KIMS Hospitals Chairman Dr Bhaskar Rao said the initiative demonstrates how artificial intelligence can be used responsibly to improve health education and public engagement on a large scale.

Dr P. Raghu Ram has achieved his third Guinness World Records title in just 15 months for hosting the world's largest audience at an interactive AI-enabled holographic breast health awareness lecture. The event featured a digital avatar of Dr Raghu Ram that delivered a breast health awareness lecture and answered questions from the audience in multiple languages. The initiative aims to improve breast health awareness and provide reliable information through artificial intelligence.

Speaking to NDTV exclusively Dr Raghu Ram highlighted the growing burden of breast cancer in India. He said breast cancer cases are increasingly being diagnosed among younger women, with the peak age group between 40 and 50 years. Due to lack of awareness, social taboos and the absence of organised screening programmes, nearly 60 per cent of women reach hospitals with advanced-stage disease.

"Every four minutes, a woman in India is diagnosed with breast cancer and every eight minutes a woman dies from the disease. Early detection remains the best cure," he said.

Dr Raghu Ram stressed the need for a robust national cancer registry and organised screening programmes under the National Health Mission. He welcomed efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen cancer registration and screening services across the country. He also pointed out that data collection is critical, as many cancer cases in India remain unregistered.

Referring to Telangana, he said population-based screening initiatives have helped bring down the burden of advanced cancers and demonstrated the value of early detection programmes.

Dr Raghuram's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, inspiring him to establish the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and South Asia's first comprehensive breast disease centre in Hyderabad in 2007.

A graduate of Siddhartha Medical College, Dr Raghu Ram earned advanced surgical qualifications in the United Kingdom and was awarded Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons in 1996. Over the past two decades, he has led several awareness and advocacy campaigns to promote early breast cancer detection. In recognition of his contributions to healthcare, he received the Padma Shri in 2015.

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