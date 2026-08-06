Many people find it difficult to skip their workouts, even when they are feeling unwell. Whether it is a daily walk, a gym session, or a run, sticking to a fitness routine can become a habit. However, when you have a fever, your body is sending a clear message that it needs rest. A fever is one of the body's natural defence mechanisms and usually means your immune system is working hard to fight an infection.

According to Dr Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-HealthCity, exercising during a fever is generally not recommended. Physical activity puts extra stress on the body at a time when it needs energy to recover. While light movement may be safe for some mild illnesses, a fever is different. Ignoring your symptoms and pushing through a workout may delay recovery and even increase the risk of complications. Understanding when to rest and when it is safe to return to exercise can help protect your health.

Why A Fever Changes The Rules

A fever is not an illness by itself. It is a sign that your body is fighting an infection caused by viruses, bacteria, or other germs. During this time, your immune system needs extra energy to help you recover. Exercise also needs energy. If you work out while you have a fever, your body has to divide its resources between fighting the infection and supporting physical activity. This can leave you feeling worse and may slow down the healing process.

The "Neck Rule": When Is Exercise Safe?

Doctors often use the "neck rule" to decide whether exercise is appropriate during minor illnesses. If your symptoms are only above the neck, such as:

A runny nose

Mild sore throat

Nasal congestion

Light activities like slow walking or gentle stretching may be acceptable if you feel well enough. However, if you have symptoms below the neck or throughout the body, you should avoid exercise. These include:

Fever

Body aches

Chills

Fatigue

Chest congestion

Persistent cough

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

These symptoms indicate that your body needs complete rest rather than physical exertion.

Why Exercising With A Fever Can Be Risky

Working out with a fever can make your condition worse in several ways.

1. Raises Your Body Temperature

Exercise naturally increases body temperature. Since a fever has already raised your temperature, working out can increase it even further. This may raise the risk of overheating, dizziness, and heat-related illness.

2. Increases The Risk Of Dehydration

Fever causes your body to lose more fluids through sweating. Exercise speeds up fluid loss even more. Dehydration can lead to:

Weakness

Headaches

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Poor recovery

Drinking water alone may not always be enough if you continue exercising while sick.

3. May Delay Recovery

High-intensity exercise can temporarily reduce certain immune functions. This may make it harder for your body to fight the infection efficiently, causing your illness to last longer than necessary.

4. Rare But Serious Heart Complications

Some viral infections can lead to inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis. Although uncommon, exercising during certain viral illnesses may increase the risk of this serious condition. This is one of the main reasons doctors advise avoiding strenuous exercise until you have fully recovered.

What Should You Do Instead?

Rather than trying to maintain your normal workout routine, focus on helping your body recover. Some simple steps include:

Get plenty of rest

Drink enough water and other fluids

Eat light, balanced, and nutritious meals

Take medicines only as advised by your healthcare provider

Avoid strenuous physical activity until you feel better

Giving your body the time it needs to heal often helps you recover faster.

When Can You Start Exercising Again?

Returning to exercise too soon can lead to a setback. Dr Niraj Kumar advises waiting until:

You have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicines

Your energy levels have returned to normal

Your other symptoms have significantly improved

When you restart, begin with low-intensity activities such as walking, easy cycling, or light stretching. Increase the duration and intensity gradually over several days instead of jumping straight back into vigorous workouts.

When Should You See A Doctor?

Seek medical attention if your fever:

Lasts longer than two to three days

Is higher than 39 degrees Celsius

Is accompanied by difficulty breathing

Causes severe chest pain

Leads to confusion

Is associated with persistent vomiting

Causes extreme weakness

"Listening to your body is essential. Missing a few workout sessions is far less harmful than pushing through a fever and risking a longer illness or more serious health complications. Prioritising recovery today will help you return to exercise stronger and safer," said Dr Kumar.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.