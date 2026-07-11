For many families, dinner was once the one part of the day when everyone paused, shared a meal and caught up with each other's lives. Today, that familiar picture is changing. It is increasingly common to see every family member sitting together physically but looking at separate screens. While this may appear to be a small lifestyle change, regular screen use during meals can gradually affect brain health, eating behaviour, sleep and emotional well-being.

The human brain depends on meaningful conversations and social interactions throughout life. Even routine discussions over dinner stimulate several brain functions at the same time. Listening, speaking, recalling events, interpreting emotions and maintaining attention activate different neural networks that support memory, language and emotional processing. When meals are replaced by scrolling through social media, watching short videos or replying to messages, these opportunities become fewer.

Research has consistently shown that regular social engagement is associated with better cognitive health as people age. Healthy family interactions also play an important role in reducing stress and strengthening emotional resilience.

Why the dinner table still matters

Family meals offer more than nutrition. They support healthy routines that benefit both physical and mental health.

Some of the important benefits include:

Better communication between family members across all age groups

Improved emotional well-being and lower daily stress

Greater awareness of eating habits and portion sizes

Stronger language and social development in children

Better sleep routines when digital distractions are reduced during the evening

One habit that affects several health risks

Screen use during meals often leads to distracted eating. When attention shifts to a phone or television, the brain becomes less responsive to natural hunger and fullness signals. People may eat faster, consume larger portions or choose foods without paying attention to nutritional value.

Over time, this pattern can contribute to weight gain and obesity. Obesity itself increases the risk of several chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. These conditions are among the recognised risk factors for stroke and vascular cognitive impairment. Protecting brain health therefore begins much earlier than many people realise, often with everyday lifestyle choices.

Evening screen use also affects another essential pillar of neurological health, which is sleep. Digital devices emit blue wavelength light that suppresses melatonin production, the hormone that helps regulate the sleep wake cycle. Delayed sleep onset and poor sleep quality can gradually affect attention, concentration, learning and memory.

When poor sleep continues over months or years, it has been associated with a higher risk of anxiety, depression and cognitive decline. During sleep, the brain performs important housekeeping functions, including memory consolidation and removal of metabolic waste products. Consistently reducing sleep quality may interfere with these natural repair processes.

Children may carry these habits into adulthood

Children are especially sensitive to environmental habits established at home. Meal time conversations expose children to new vocabulary, emotional expression and problem solving. These interactions support language development, attention and social learning.

When screens dominate family meals, children lose valuable opportunities for face to face communication. Studies have also linked excessive recreational screen time with shorter attention span, poorer emotional regulation and increased behavioural difficulties in some children. Healthy digital habits established early are more likely to continue into adolescence and adulthood.

Adults are not immune either. Continuous digital engagement throughout the day often extends into meal times, leaving very little opportunity for the brain to disengage from work demands or information overload. This constant cognitive stimulation may contribute to mental fatigue and make relaxation more difficult.

Small changes can make a meaningful difference

Technology has become an essential part of daily life and there is no need to avoid it completely. The focus should be on creating boundaries that allow the brain periods of uninterrupted social interaction and rest.

Simple practices can help families build healthier routines:

Keep mobile phones away from the dining table

Make at least one family meal each day free from screens

Encourage conversations about the day's experiences

Eat slowly without multitasking

Avoid unnecessary screen exposure for at least an hour before bedtime whenever possible

These changes may appear modest, but when practised consistently they support healthier eating, better sleep, stronger relationships and improved cognitive well-being.

The dinner table remains one of the few places where families can reconnect without distractions. Giving full attention to the people sharing a meal encourages communication, strengthens emotional bonds and supports brain health across every stage of life. In an increasingly connected world, protecting neurological health may begin with something as simple as putting away the screen for the duration of a meal.

(Dr Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Fortis Hospital Noida)

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