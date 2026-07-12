The way people work has changed significantly over the last few years. A typical workday often involves one meeting ending just as another begins, leaving little room to move, eat on time or simply pause. While this routine may appear productive, it can gradually place an avoidable burden on heart health.

Many working professionals seek medical advice for raised blood pressure, frequent palpitations, unexplained tiredness or disturbed sleep despite maintaining a reasonably healthy lifestyle. In several such cases, prolonged mental stress combined with extended periods of sitting emerges as a common factor.

The body responds to mental stress in much the same way as it does to physical danger. During consecutive meetings, especially those involving deadlines, decision making or conflict, stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol are released repeatedly. These hormones increase heart rate and temporarily raise blood pressure. While this response is normal during short periods of stress, frequent activation without adequate recovery may gradually affect cardiovascular health.

Mental stress also influences everyday habits. Meals are often delayed, water intake is forgotten and caffeine becomes a substitute for food or rest. Poor sleep after a mentally demanding day further prevents the body from recovering, creating a cycle that may contribute to high blood pressure and other metabolic concerns over time.

Equally important is the impact of prolonged sitting. Remaining seated for six to eight hours with very little movement slows blood circulation, reduces calorie expenditure and affects how the body processes blood sugar and fats. Even individuals who exercise before or after work may not completely offset the effects of remaining inactive throughout the working day.

Research published in recent years has shown that prolonged sedentary behaviour is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death, even among adults who meet recommended exercise targets. The World Health Organization also recommends reducing sedentary time alongside regular physical activity as part of heart disease prevention.

Certain workplace habits can silently increase cardiovascular strain:

Consecutive meetings without short breaks

Sitting continuously for long periods

Frequently skipping meals or eating in a hurry

Excessive dependence on tea, coffee or energy drinks

Poor hydration during the workday

Working late into the evening, affecting sleep quality

These habits may appear harmless individually, but together they increase the workload on the heart while also affecting blood pressure, blood sugar regulation and overall wellbeing.

Certain warning signs should not be ignored, particularly if they occur repeatedly:

Episodes of racing heartbeat or irregular heartbeat

Frequent headaches associated with elevated blood pressure

Chest discomfort or unexplained breathlessness

Persistent fatigue despite adequate sleep

Feeling dizzy during or after prolonged work sessions

These symptoms do not always indicate heart disease, but they deserve timely medical evaluation rather than being dismissed as work related exhaustion.

The encouraging aspect is that meaningful improvements often begin with small adjustments during the workday rather than major lifestyle changes.

Simple measures that support heart health include:

Taking a five-minute movement break after every hour of meetings

Standing while attending shorter calls whenever practical

Walking briefly between meetings instead of remaining seated

Drinking water at regular intervals throughout the day

Eating meals on time instead of replacing them with caffeine

Practising slow, controlled breathing for a few minutes after mentally demanding discussions

Maintaining a regular sleep schedule, particularly on working days

These practices help lower stress levels, improve circulation and reduce the cumulative effects of prolonged sitting without affecting overall productivity.

Heart disease continues to be one of the leading causes of death globally, with high blood pressure remaining one of its most important and preventable risk factors. Many workplace related contributors develop gradually and often remain unnoticed until symptoms appear or routine health checks reveal abnormalities.

Professional success and good health should progress together rather than compete with each other. A busy calendar may reflect growing responsibilities, but it should not become a reason to overlook regular movement, balanced meals and adequate rest. Small pauses during the day are not interruptions to work. They are simple habits that help protect the heart over the long term.

(By Dr Ashish Jaikishan, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Okhla)

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