Frequent trips to the bathroom, a sudden urge to urinate or repeatedly waking up at night to pass urine are symptoms many people, especially ageing men, commonly associate with an enlarged prostate. While an enlarged prostate, medically known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is indeed a leading cause of urinary problems in older men, it is not the only explanation.

Another common but often misunderstood condition is Overactive Bladder (OAB), a disorder that affects both men and women and can significantly impact quality of life. Because both conditions share several symptoms, including urinary frequency, urgency and nocturia (night-time urination), many people assume they are the same. In reality, they arise from entirely different mechanisms and require different treatment approaches.

According to the European Association of Urology (EAU), lower urinary tract symptoms affect a substantial proportion of adults as they age, but accurate diagnosis is essential because similar symptoms can stem from bladder dysfunction, prostate enlargement, infections, neurological disorders or other underlying conditions. Misdiagnosis can delay effective treatment and prolong unnecessary discomfort.

So how can you tell the difference between an overactive bladder and an enlarged prostate? Urology experts explain.

What Is An Overactive Bladder?

Overactive Bladder is a bladder storage disorder characterised by a sudden, difficult-to-control urge to urinate. "An overactive bladder occurs when the bladder muscle becomes overly sensitive and contracts even when the bladder is not full," explains Dr Koushik Amancharla, Senior Consultant Urologist and Robotic Uro-Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

"As a result, a person may experience a sudden urge to urinate, frequent urination during the day, night-time urination and, in some cases, urine leakage." Overactive Bladder is defined by urgency, frequency and nocturia, often with urge urinary incontinence. Unlike BPH, OAB is not caused by a physical blockage but by involuntary contractions of the bladder muscle.

Dr Devendra K. Sharma, Director - Urology & Renal Transplant, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, adds, "Overactive bladder is a disorder of bladder storage manifesting as a strong urge to urinate that is difficult to control, frequent urination, nocturia and, at times, urge incontinence. OAB is found in both men and women and is mainly due to involuntary bladder muscle contractions rather than a blockage."

What Is An Enlarged Prostate?

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) is a common age-related condition in men where the prostate gland gradually enlarges. The prostate surrounds the urethra, the tube that carries urine out of the body. As it grows larger, it can compress the urethra and obstruct urine flow.

"An enlarged prostate is a condition seen in ageing men where the prostate gland grows in size and presses against the urethra, making it difficult for urine to flow freely," says Dr Amancharla. "Symptoms may include a weak urine stream, difficulty starting urination, straining to pass urine and a feeling of incomplete bladder emptying."

Dr Pankaj Gupta, Urologist, CK Birla Hospitals CMRI, explains, "When the enlarged prostate obstructs urinary flow, men may experience frequent urination, especially at night, a weak stream, a sensation of incomplete emptying and difficulty completely emptying the bladder."

Why The Symptoms Often Overlap

One reason these conditions are frequently confused is because they can produce similar urinary symptoms.

Both OAB and BPH may cause:

Frequent urination

Sudden urgency

Night-time urination (nocturia)

Disturbed sleep

Reduced quality of life

However, the underlying cause differs significantly.

With OAB, the problem lies in abnormal bladder contractions. With BPH, the issue is obstruction caused by an enlarged prostate. Adding to the complexity, both conditions may occur simultaneously. "In some men, both conditions may even occur together," says Dr Amancharla.

Dr Gupta notes that prolonged prostate enlargement can irritate the bladder over time. "Untreated prostate enlargement may irritate the bladder and lead to symptoms of urgency and frequency, which are similar to OAB."

Why Self-Diagnosis Can Be Risky

Because symptoms overlap, experts strongly advise against self-diagnosis. "Symptoms of one can be seen in the other, so distinguishing them just by symptoms is usually not possible," says Dr Sharma.

A comprehensive evaluation may include:

Detailed medical history

Physical examination

Urine tests

Ultrasound imaging

Uroflowmetry (urine flow testing)

Urodynamic studies in selected cases

These investigations help determine whether symptoms originate from the bladder, prostate or another condition altogether. Doctors also warn that symptoms similar to OAB can sometimes be caused by urinary tract infections, bladder stones, neurological disorders and, in rare cases, bladder cancer. "Persistent urinary symptoms should be evaluated by a urologist through a detailed history, physical examination and appropriate investigations," says Dr Amancharla.

Treatment Depends On The Diagnosis

The encouraging news is that both conditions are highly treatable.

For OAB, treatment may include:

Bladder training exercises

Pelvic floor therapy

Lifestyle modifications

Fluid management

Medications that calm bladder contractions

For BPH, treatment options range from observation and medication to minimally invasive procedures and surgery. "There is a silver lining: both ailments are efficiently manageable," says Dr Sharma. "With lifestyle changes, drug therapy and low-impact interventions, a person can get major relief of symptoms."

For men with significant prostate enlargement, newer treatment options are becoming increasingly popular.

"An exciting minimally invasive option is the UroLift procedure," says Dr Gupta. "The UroLift procedure uses small implants to lift the enlarged prostate off the urethra to relieve obstruction without cutting or removing tissue. It allows fast recovery, preserves sexual function and may be particularly useful for older people seeking a less invasive alternative." Advanced robotic-assisted procedures are also available for selected patients with severe symptoms or larger prostates.

Although overactive bladder and enlarged prostate often cause similar urinary symptoms, they are fundamentally different conditions. OAB is a bladder storage problem driven by involuntary muscle contractions, while BPH is a prostate-related obstruction affecting urine flow.

Because symptoms frequently overlap, and may even coexist, accurate diagnosis is essential. Persistent urinary frequency, urgency, weak urine flow or repeated night-time urination should never be dismissed as a normal part of ageing. Early consultation with a urologist can identify the root cause, prevent complications and significantly improve quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.