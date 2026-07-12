Notice how many reels on Instagram or nutrition advice focus primarily on what you eat. Are you counting your calories? Are you eating too many calories in one sitting? Is your plate heavy on carbohydrates or lacking in protein? While these factors are essential, a more significant question often goes unasked: When do you actually eat? Does meal timing affect your metabolism? Does it truly matter what time you consume your meals? If you're pondering this, science has an answer-yes, it does have a significant impact!

8 AM vs 8 PM: Our Bodies Are Simply Not the Same

All the cells in our bodies operate on an internal mechanism known as the circadian rhythm, or circadian clock. Many people associate this rhythm primarily with sleep, but it's much more than that. Consider all your vital processes: insulin sensitivity, digestive enzyme activity, gut health, cortisol levels-everything follows this biological schedule, aligning with the cycle of light and darkness.

In the morning, your body is in full metabolic readiness. Insulin sensitivity peaks, meaning your cells respond more quickly and effectively. Your digestive activity is also heightened, so biologically, your body is prepared to receive and process food during daylight hours.

Conversely, by evening, everything shifts. Insulin sensitivity declines, and the pancreas produces less insulin in response to the same carbohydrate load. Additionally, gastric emptying slows down.

It's the late dinners; we all survive with

This is where our lifestyle choices have a more significant impact than we might realise. With office commutes, long working hours, sleep deprivation, and the convenience of street food, you might find yourself arriving home around 9:30 or 10 PM. At this point, you're not necessarily hungry; you're looking for comfort as you finally settle down. You might indulge in a large plate of carbs or order your favourite meal from a food delivery service. You eat without much thought, but the calories add up. Perhaps after finishing your meal, you reach for a soda or a sweet treat from your kitchen. It's easy to overlook the cumulative effect of these choices. This ongoing pattern can disrupt your metabolic health, raising cortisol levels and causing fluctuations in blood sugar, among other issues.

Start with some practical shifts

You don't have to completely overhaul your life. Simple adjustments, like aiming to finish dinner by 7:00-7:30 PM a couple of days a week, can make a difference. Focus on lighter evening meals, such as vegetable khichdi, dal soup with sautéed vegetables on the side, or one millet roti with a green vegetable. These small, practical changes can help reduce the metabolic burden on your body during hours when it's least equipped to handle heavy meals. For those essential meetings or family dinners when avoiding a late meal is impossible, aim for meals that consist of fewer carbs, alongside good protein and fibre to help maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Small takeaway

Consider food as information for your body. What you consume is interpreted differently by your system depending on the time of day. Therefore, it's important to eat in alignment with your circadian rhythm rather than against it. This simple adjustment can be one of the most effective, cost-free tools for monitoring your metabolic health. No supplement can replace this insight. It's time we acknowledge the importance of meal timing and take it seriously for our future health.

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