The liver is one of the hardest-working organs in the body. It helps digest food, removes toxins, stores nutrients and supports hundreds of important functions every day. The tricky part is that liver problems often develop quietly. In many cases, people may not notice any obvious symptoms until the condition has already progressed. That is why paying attention to small changes in your body and getting regular health check-ups can make a big difference.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram video highlighting five lesser-known signs that may suggest your liver needs medical attention. He stresses that these symptoms should not be ignored and should be discussed with a doctor if they persist.

Here Are The Five Signs He Wants You To Know

1. A Dull Ache Under The Right Ribcage

According to Dr Sethi, a constant feeling of pressure or a dull ache under the right side of your ribcage could be linked to your liver. He explains that this may happen when the liver capsule stretches under stress. Unlike sharp pain, this discomfort can be easy to dismiss.

2. Itchy Skin Without A Rash

If your skin feels itchy but there is no visible rash, your liver could be involved. Dr Sethi says this may happen when bile salts build up in the bloodstream. "Most people treat it as a skin problem for years," he explains, without realising the liver may be the underlying cause.

3. Spider Angiomas

Another sign the doctor mentions is the appearance of tiny, spider-like blood vessels on the chest or face. According to him, these can develop when the liver is unable to break down oestrogen properly. While these marks can have other causes too, they may sometimes be linked to liver disease.

4. Muscle Loss

Dr Sethi also points to muscle wasting around the shoulders and temples. He explains that when the liver is badly damaged, it may struggle to process protein properly. As a result, muscle mass may reduce even while the abdomen appears swollen.

5. Pale Or Clay-Coloured Stools

Healthy bile gives stools their normal brown colour. If stools become pale or clay-coloured, it may suggest that bile flow is blocked. Dr Sethi says many people notice the colour change but do not connect it with liver health.

While these signs do not always mean you have liver disease, they should not be ignored. If you notice any of these symptoms, especially if they last for several days or are accompanied by fatigue, jaundice or unexplained weight loss, it is best to speak with your doctor. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent more serious liver problems.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.