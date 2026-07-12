India is set to strengthen healthcare research in its mountainous regions with the establishment of a dedicated centre focused on high-altitude medicine and public health. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will lay the foundation stone for the ICMR Centre for High Altitude Medicine and Public Health Research at Keylong in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on July 11, 2026. The new facility, developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the Department of Health Research, aims to generate scientific evidence and innovative healthcare solutions for people living in high-altitude, climate-sensitive, and remote Himalayan regions.

Why Is A High-Altitude Research Centre Needed?

Living in the Himalayas presents unique health challenges. Reduced oxygen levels, harsh weather, difficult terrain, and limited healthcare access can significantly affect people's health and make disease management more challenging.

Climate change is also altering disease patterns in these regions, increasing the need for dedicated research on how environmental changes influence public health. The new centre will upgrade ICMR's existing field station in Keylong into a multidisciplinary research hub focused specifically on these issues.

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What Will The Centre Study?

The research facility will investigate a wide range of health concerns affecting mountain communities, including:

High-altitude physiology and acclimatisation

Mountain medicine

Climate-sensitive diseases

Emerging infectious diseases

Non-communicable diseases

Maternal and child health

Nutrition

Mental health

Environmental and occupational health

Disaster medicine

The goal is to generate evidence-based strategies that improve healthcare delivery in difficult-to-access regions.

Focus On Digital Healthcare

One of the key features of the new centre will be the use of advanced healthcare technologies to improve medical access in remote areas. These include:

Telemedicine services

Digital health platforms

Drone-based delivery of medicines and medical supplies

Real-time public health surveillance systems

These innovations could help bridge healthcare gaps in isolated Himalayan communities where reaching hospitals can often be challenging.

Keylong is located in the strategically important Lahaul and Spiti district, Keylong offers year-round access to high-altitude populations, including tribal communities. This makes it an ideal location for long-term health studies examining how altitude, climate, and environmental conditions affect human health. Researchers will also be able to study the long-term health impacts of living in border and remote mountain regions. Collaboration Across Institutions. The centre is expected to collaborate with several national organisations, including:

Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Government of Himachal Pradesh

Indian and international academic and research institutions

hese partnerships aim to promote translational research that can directly inform healthcare policies and improve patient care.

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Supporting National Health Priorities

According to the government, the centre will contribute to several national priorities, including:

Tribal health research

Disaster preparedness

Climate-resilient healthcare

Digital health innovation

Public health surveillance

It also aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by strengthening India's capacity for indigenous medical research and innovation. The event will be attended by Members of Parliament, state government officials, defence representatives, scientists, healthcare experts, and members of the local community.

The upcoming ICMR Centre for High Altitude Medicine and Public Health Research can be an important step towards improving healthcare research in India's Himalayan regions. By studying altitude-related illnesses, climate-sensitive diseases, digital healthcare solutions, and public health challenges unique to mountain communities, the centre aims to strengthen healthcare delivery, support disaster preparedness, and improve health outcomes for people living in some of the country's most remote areas.

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