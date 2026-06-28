Obesity is often viewed as a matter of appearance, but clinically it is a complex, chronic disease influenced by biology, behavior, sleep, stress and habits. In addition to the disease complexity, people living with obesity frequently carry a significant psychological and emotional burden, ranging from low self-esteem and social stigma to anxiety and depression. People with obesity also present with multiple other co-morbidities such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease. In 2019, there were 579,074 adult deaths in India from non-communicable diseases attributed to overweight or obesity, including those related to diabetes, CVD, stroke and cancer. Obesity is ranked in the top 5 risk factors for premature death due to type 2 diabetes and to cancer (and in the top 15 for ischaemic heart disease and strokes). In terms of cancer specifically, obesity is a risk factor for colorectal, endometrial, gallbladder, liver, oesophageal, pancreatic and post- menopausal breast cancer. Since these conditions and consequences are interconnected, patients often need a holistic, long-term care approach that combines medical management with structured behavioral and emotional well-being support. Importantly, research studies have shown that long-term success in obesity management improves when psychological and mental well-being support is built into care, alongside medical and lifestyle interventions.

Obesity is a chronic and relapsing condition - more than often than not a single consultation is not enough to create sustained outcomes. It requires regular follow-up, early course correction when motivation dips and practical support between visits. This is where continuous, technology-enabled care through ongoing monitoring, personalised coaching and timely interventions can strengthen adherence and improve long-term health outcomes.

The Future of Obesity Care

The future of obesity care is moving towards a hybrid model that combines in-person clinical consultation with digital monitoring for more continuous and connected support. With rising demand for personalised, timely care, proactive health choices can be strengthened through remote monitoring, structured support programs, and early intervention when progress stalls.

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When AI-enabled pathways are integrated with healthcare professional guidance, care can shift from reactive, episodic visits to preventive, long-term health management focused on sustaining outcomes and reducing cardiometabolic risk.

Moving Beyond the Clinic

Obesity care needs to move beyond the clinic because the scale of the problem is growing at an unprecedented rate. Over the next decade, obesity could affect around 25% of the global population. While new anti-obesity medications hold great promise, there are considerable concerns about both equity of access, and potential spend. Digital solutions work as an equaliser/enabler, by simplifying the process of obtaining necessary medications, and thus reducing economic and logistical hurdles.

Another critical aspect is the consistency. The care for obesity frequently falls apart during the lengthy intervals between visits, making it difficult to maintain strict medication, food and exercise regimens. Digital tools can help fill that gap by supporting daily tracking and providing behavioural support. This is one of the reasons why mobile apps, teleconsultations, and wearables are increasingly becoming integrated into obesity care.

Personalised and Technology-Enabled Obesity Management

Clinicians, today, are moving away from a "one plan fits all" approach to care that is customised to each patient's risk and needs. Patients at increased cardiometabolic risk can be identified with the use of advance tools, so interventions can begin sooner and be more precisely personalised. Alongside this, data-driven insights from routine tracking can guide day-to-day decisions, while behavioural support tools and structured patient-support programs (PSPs) can help patients stay involved, enhance adherence, and encourage regular medication and lifestyle changes. Continuous monitoring of weight, glucose levels and physical activity also makes it easier to see what is happening between consultations, allowing timely course correction and a steadier path toward long-term outcomes.

Also read: Rising Obesity Driving Rapid Cardiac Ageing' In Indians, Say Doctors

Building a Holistic Obesity Care: Preventive, Proactive, and Outcome-Focused

Given the chronic and relapsing nature of the disease, long-term management often requires follow-up and individualised support beyond the initial treatment plan. Digital, artificial intelligence, and remote monitoring may help extend care beyond the clinic by supporting ongoing tracking, facilitating timely intervention, and encouraging adherence to treatment and lifestyle measures. Examples of such models are already emerging in practice. Hybrid obesity care programmes have combined clinician support with mobile apps for self-monitoring, messaging, and remote follow-up, while AI-enabled approaches have used chatbot check-ins, food-image recognition, and automated nudges to personalise support.

Partnership between digital therapeutics, digital health and patient support solutions will be indispensable in order to realise the full potential of this approach. Ultimately, the future of obesity care will be more patient-centred, proactive and preventive, built on integrated pathways that assist individuals in managing their weight and enhancing their overall cardiometabolic health.

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