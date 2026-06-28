Heart disease remains one of the world's leading killers, but doctors are increasingly concerned about a worrying trend in India, more men are suffering heart attacks at a much younger age. While genetics and hormones play a role, experts say unhealthy lifestyle choices are emerging as the biggest driver behind this shift. In an interview with NDTV Lifeline, Dr Vinayak Agrawal, Senior Director and Head of Clinical Cardiology and Advanced Cardiac Imaging at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram, explained why men are more vulnerable to premature heart disease and why common myths continue to delay diagnosis and treatment.

Lifestyle Is The Bigger Culprit

According to Dr Agrawal, men have one important biological disadvantage compared with premenopausal women. "Men, by and large, if I compare them with women, hormonally they don't have oestrogen, which is protective in nature. Premenopausal women have oestrogen which protects them from heart disease." However, he emphasised that hormones alone do not explain the rising burden of cardiovascular disease among men.

"They tend to have more smokers, more alcohol, sedentary habits. So poor lifestyle is very important. It's actually the main reason why men are getting heart attacks early."

Dr Agrawal noted that although heart disease is also increasing among women, the trend remains more pronounced in men because of higher exposure to preventable risk factors such as tobacco use, excessive alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits.

Also read: Heart Attack In 40s: Why Are Healthy And Fit Individuals Still At Risk? Cardiologist Explains

Heart Disease Is Not Just A Disease Of Old Age

One of the most dangerous misconceptions, according to Dr Agrawal, is the belief that young adults are naturally protected against heart disease. "I think it's a difficult question to answer in plain speak. I think it's more to do with a socioeconomic construct. In India, classically, we think that if you're young, you're not prone to heart attacks."

He believes this outdated mindset discourages younger people from taking preventive measures or recognising early symptoms. "The number one myth which I feel has to be broken down is that heart disease or stroke is a disease of the elderly. We are seeing more and more young people getting heart attacks and strokes."

Doctors say increasing rates of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic stress, poor sleep and sedentary lifestyles are all contributing to the earlier onset of cardiovascular disease.

Delaying Medical Help Can Be Dangerous

Dr Agrawal also pointed to another major concern: many people ignore symptoms until they become severe. "Generally, we tend to shy away from seeking medical help early unless it's right in your face." This reluctance can prove costly. Symptoms such as chest pain or pressure, breathlessness, pain radiating to the jaw or left arm, sudden sweating, dizziness or unexplained fatigue should never be ignored. Seeking emergency medical care at the earliest can significantly improve survival and reduce long-term complications.

Lifestyle Changes Can Lower Your Risk

Although some risk factors such as age and family history cannot be changed, cardiologists say the majority of heart disease risk is linked to lifestyle. Simple measures such as quitting tobacco, limiting alcohol intake, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, managing stress and getting adequate sleep can substantially reduce the risk of heart disease. Regular health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes are also essential, particularly for people with a family history of cardiovascular disease.

Also read: Heart Disease, Diabetes And Cancer: Biggest Health Risks For Indian Men Explained

Dr Agrawal's message is straightforward: heart attacks are no longer confined to older adults, and men should not assume they are safe simply because they are young. While biological factors may increase men's vulnerability, unhealthy lifestyle habits remain the biggest contributor to premature heart disease. Breaking myths, recognising warning signs early and seeking timely medical care could help reverse the growing trend of heart attacks among young Indians and save countless lives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.