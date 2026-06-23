Turning 40 marks the beginning of a new phase for many women. This is also a stage wherein women undergo significant physical, hormonal and emotional changes. Despite these changes, many women continue to put their own health needs behind family, work and caregiving duties. As a result, symptoms such as fatigue, poor sleep, mood swings or weight changes are often ignored and considered to be a normal part of ageing. Experts believe that women's health after 40 needs greater attention, awareness and open discussion.

Most women do not have enough information about what changes are expected during midlife and when they should seek medical advice. Rather than waiting for symptoms to impact daily life, experts highlight the importance of prevention, and regular screenings. With the care and knowledge, women can protect their health, and improve their quality of life for the decades ahead.

Understanding The Changes After 40

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Deepthi Ashwin, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, said that women above 40 experience several important physiological changes. This period often includes perimenopause and menopause, which can bring hormonal shifts affecting both physical and emotional health.

Women may notice symptoms such as irregular periods, poor sleep, mood fluctuations, unexplained weight gain, reduced energy levels and changes in metabolism. Bone mass also starts declining, increasing the risk of osteoporosis. At the same time, the risk of cardiovascular diseases becomes higher.

Many women adapt to these symptoms without seeking medical advice, assuming they are signs of ageing. However, experts warn that persistent or severe symptoms should not be ignored, as they may indicate underlying health issues.

Why Is Awareness Important

Experts say that a major challenge is the lack of awareness surrounding women's health after 40. Discussions about menopause, hormonal health and emotional wellbeing are still limited. This often leads women to normalise discomfort and delay seeking help.

Anjali Ajaikumar, Director - Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospital, said that women's health in midlife remains under-discussed and under-researched globally. In countries like India, preventive healthcare for women is still not prioritised enough, creating a larger gap in awareness and access to care.

Symptoms such as anxiety, irritability, sleep disturbances, reduced concentration, emotional exhaustion and constant fatigue should not be dismissed. Hormonal changes can influence mood, energy, sleep patterns and emotional stability, making awareness essential for early intervention and better health outcomes. "Hormonal changes can affect emotional stability, mood, sleep, concentration, and energy levels even during a normal monthly cycle. Consistency rather than crisis-led intervention is thus vital," said Ajaikumar.

Prevention Should Be The Priority

Health experts emphasise that healthcare after 40 should move beyond treating illnesses and focus more on prevention. Regular health check-ups and screenings can help identify problems early, often before symptoms become serious.

Annual screenings for diabetes, heart disease, breast cancer and cervical cancer should become routine. Bone density tests, metabolic assessments and breast health monitoring are equally important. Experts also stress the need to address hormonal, sexual and mental health concerns during regular consultations.

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the biggest health threats for women, yet its warning signs are frequently overlooked. Early screening and risk assessment can significantly reduce future complications.

Lifestyle Choices Shape Long-Term Wellbeing

Experts agree that healthy lifestyle habits play a crucial role in supporting long-term wellbeing. Strength training, regular physical activity and adequate protein intake help preserve muscle strength and bone health as women age.

Good sleep quality, stress management and balanced nutrition are equally important. Chronic stress and poor sleep can worsen hormonal symptoms and affect overall health. Maintaining strong social connections also contributes positively to emotional wellbeing and mental resilience. Technology and health-tracking tools can further help women monitor changes in their bodies and make informed healthcare decisions.

"Improving lifestyle factors with greater precision might also be a key point for long-term wellbeing. Not only physical health but also strength training, adequate protein intake, sleep quality, stress management, and maintaining social connections are very important during the middle years to preserve one's independence and quality of life in old age," said Dr. Ashwin.

Women's health after 40 should focus on better awareness, preventive healthcare and open conversations. This can empower women to better understand their bodies and seek timely support.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.