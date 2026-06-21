As the world prepares to observe the 12th International Yoga Day on June 21, 2026, millions across the globe are rolling out their mats, uniting under this year's official global theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing". In an era marked by an ageing global population and a collective shift toward preventive healthcare, the ancient discipline of yoga has emerged as a cornerstone of modern wellness. Its wide-ranging benefits from extending from chronic stress reduction and enhanced lung capacity to improved muscular flexibility and joint mobility that are universally celebrated by healthcare practitioners and fitness enthusiasts alike. However, underneath the viral social media trends and aesthetic lifestyle videos lies a critical clinical reality that medical professionals say is being dangerously overlooked: yoga is not a one-size-fits-all exercise routine.

The rise of commercialised, high-intensity vinyasa flows and hyper-flexible power yoga routines on digital platforms has inadvertently created a false narrative of universal safety. Fitness research is increasingly raising the alarm that advanced postures, when performed without strict anatomical awareness, can transform a healing practice into a hazardous one. While yoga can be incredibly therapeutic, it is fundamentally a highly nuanced physiological discipline. For individuals managing specific pre-existing health conditions, certain asanas (postures) do not just cause mild discomfort as they pose severe, documented physical risks.

Without tailored modifications, expert guidance, or explicit medical clearance, pushing the body into complex shapes can exacerbate underlying pathologies, leading to acute injuries or long-term structural damage. As we celebrate the milestone of International Yoga Day 2026, the global medical community is issuing an urgent reminder to shift our collective perspective away from performing yoga as an aesthetic sport and back toward practising it as a personalised, protective science.

People Who Should Take Care While Practising Yoga Asanas

1. Cardiovascular Diseases And Hypertension

For patients managing high blood pressure, arrhythmias, or underlying ischaemic heart conditions, dynamic flow sequences or prolonged inversions require extreme clinical caution.

Postures like Sirsasana (headstand), Sarvangasana (shoulder stand), or deep forward folds pull blood toward the upper torso and head rapidly. This drastic shift in the body's hydrostatic pressure balance significantly increases venous return, forcing the heart to work much harder to pump blood against gravity and causing a sudden spike in arterial blood pressure.

A clinical trial published in the Journal of Clinical Hypertension demonstrated that sustained, unassisted inversions like headstands significantly spike intraocular and systemic blood pressure in hypertensive patients, drastically elevating acute cardiovascular stress.

High-Risk Postures To Modify

Avoid: Complete inversions where the feet and lower limbs are elevated directly above the horizontal plane of the heart and head.

Safe Alternative: Opt for restorative modifications like Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose), supported firmly by a dense yoga block under the sacrum. This variation keeps the head and heart level, encouraging gentle circulation without the dangerous pressure surge.

Also Read: Many Indians Don't Know Their Blood Pressure Numbers: Doctor Explains Screening Gap

2. Severe Osteoporosis And Spinal Disorders

Yoga is frequently recommended to improve bone density and balance, which aligns perfectly with this year's focus on healthy longevity. However, an aggressive, unguided, or forceful approach can achieve the exact opposite result for individuals with fragile skeletal structures or active spinal disc injuries, such as a herniated lumbar disc.

Deep spinal twists and forced forward bends place tremendous, uneven compressive stress on the anterior portion of the vertebral bodies, pushing the spinal discs past their structural limits.

A landmark study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings journal examined yoga injuries in individuals diagnosed with osteoporosis and osteopenia. The researchers found a direct, verifiable link between deep spinal flexion (forward bending) or forceful, unassisted twisting and an increased incidence of vertebral compression fractures.

High-Risk Postures To Modify:

Avoid Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend) or Halasana (Plough Pose), both of which flatten or aggressively round the natural, protective curvature of the lumbar and cervical spine.

Safe Alternative: Keep the spine perfectly straight and elongated. Use canvas yoga straps around the arches of the feet during gentle forward extensions to ensure that the bending movement originates entirely as a hinge from the hip joints, never from the lower back.

3. Glaucoma and Advanced Ocular Conditions

Glaucoma is characterised by elevated intraocular pressure (IOP), which gradually damages the optic nerve and can lead to permanent blindness. Because IOP changes fluid dynamics silently, many individuals are entirely unaware that basic body positioning directly influences eye pressure.

Inverting the body reverses the natural gravity gradient of the circulatory system. This causes blood to pool in the upper torso, neck, and head, which rapidly accelerates fluid pressure within the ocular chambers.

Also Read: 6 Yoga Asanas To Perform During Menopause To Manage Symptoms

High-Risk Postures To Modify:

Avoid: Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog) and Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold) when held for prolonged periods.

Safe Alternative: Modify Downward-Facing Dog by placing your hands securely on a sturdy wall at hip height, creating an L-shape with the body. This provides the desired upper-body and hamstring stretch while keeping the head safely elevated above the heart line.

Yoga remains an incredibly powerful tool for preventive healthcare and active ageing, but it must be approached with medical humility rather than performance anxiety. If you have an underlying health condition, consult your physician before starting a new routine, and always explicitly inform your yoga instructor of your full medical history. Prioritising clinical safety over aesthetic perfection ensures that the practice truly supports long-term health, mobility, and safe, graceful ageing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.