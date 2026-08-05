A strong upper body does much more than improve your appearance. It helps make everyday activities like lifting bags, carrying groceries and pushing or pulling objects much easier.

Regular upper body strength training also builds stronger muscles in your arms, shoulders, chest, and back. It can also lower the risk of injuries by making your body stronger.

If you are looking for a simple workout that does not take much time, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared an easy upper body routine that you can do almost anywhere. All you need is a pair of dumbbells to get started.

Taking to Instagram, Yasmin Karachiwala recommends doing 12 to 15 repetitions of each exercise and completing 2 to 4 rounds, depending on your fitness level.

The routine includes bent-over alternate dumbbell rows, alternate chest press, alternate dumbbell front raise, alternate dumbbell overhead press, tricep alternate kickback, and alternate bicep curl. She explained that these exercises are an easy way to build upper body strength.

Previously, in an Instagram video, Yasmin Karachiwala shared another upper body workout designed to help improve strength and muscle tone. She suggested doing 3 to 5 rounds of the routine, while taking a 60-second break after each round and no rest between the exercises.

The workout includes 10 push-up-to-pike ankle taps, 15 bent-over-to-semicircle movements with 3 kg dumbbells, 10 seated tricep dips with crab kicks, 20 uppercut punches using 1 kg dumbbells, and 15 Superman lat pulls.

Keep a few simple safety tips in mind before starting the workout. Begin with a proper warm-up to prepare your muscles and finish with a cool-down to help your body recover. Focus on using the correct form during every exercise to avoid injury and get the best results.

Keep your core engaged throughout the workout for better balance and stability. Most importantly, if you feel any pain or discomfort, stop the exercise immediately and rest.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.