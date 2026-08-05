Fatty liver disease is becoming a silent health concern that is affecting older adults, young people, and even children. According to the Lancet Journal, about 38.9% of adults have metabolic dysfunction associated with steatoic liver disease (MASLD), which is a term for fatty liver disease. The most concerning factor of fatty liver disease is that it could be developing silently, as around 1.3 billion people worldwide deal with fatty liver disease. To deal with this accelerating healthcare burden of fatty liver disease, lifestyle changes remain the first-line management approach. There are various clinically proven ways to repair the damage caused by a fatty liver that can be implemented. These natural remedies vary, as their effect depends on the exact stage of fatty liver disease that an individual has been diagnosed with.

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease happens when there is an excess amount of fat in the liver cells. The most common causes of fatty liver disease are obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, high triglycerides, and a sedentary lifestyle. People need a holistic approach to reverse grade-1 fatty liver disease, and for other grades, liver health specialists and a nutritionist can help you figure out exactly what you need to do to manage your fatty liver disease.

Your liver needs immediate care if you are suffering from fatty liver disease symptoms. Here are the natural remedies that you need to try to manage the disease better.

1. Follow A Mediterranean-Style Diet

The Nutrients journal has identified that a Mediterranean diet is linked with a lower amount of liver fat. The typical ingredients that are a part of this diet, such as olive oil, nuts, fish, fibre, and polyphenol-rich foods, are able to repair the liver and help make the liver function better.

Why It Helps

The Mediterranean diet is proven to help repair the liver, as the foods listed above contain properties that help improve how blood glucose is metabolised. Those who are looking to reduce their body fat need to consume a varied and diversified diet that has a balance of healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients, as well as minerals.

Foods for fatty liver can also help improve heart health when their balance is ideal.

Note: If you have been diagnosed with a fatty liver, then you need to figure out your grade of diagnosis and work with your doctor before trying any natural remedies.

2. Drink Coffee In Moderation

The Nutrients Journal has highlighted that coffee in moderation can reduce your risk of fatty liver disease. But it is important to note that practically this means that this is for black unsweetened coffee, not for flavoured coffee lattes. Overall, 35% risk reduction is possible for those who have an excess of liver fat.

Why It Helps

The exact mechanism behind coffee consumption and liver fat reduction is the rich antioxidant profile of the drink. The anti-inflammatory properties of the drink can also help, but only for those who have an existing caffeine tolerance.

3. Exercise Regularly

The Frontiers in Nutrition Journal has highlighted that people need at least 150 minutes of exercise weekly to avoid a fatty liver. If you are lethargic or lazy, you might want to rethink the health consequences that you may suffer from if you don't exercise daily. A combination of walking, cycling, swimming, and strength training is necessary for your physical and mental well-being.

Why It Helps

Exercise for fatty liver is necessary, as it helps improve insulin sensitivity, which can put undue stress on the liver. Those who are looking to reduce their liver fat need to focus on their daily exercise goals to reap maximum health benefits.

4. Cut Back On Sugar And Ultra-Processed Foods

The Nutrients Journal has suggested in its research that high intake of added sugars in processed and ultra-processed foods can ruin your liver health. The excessive amounts of sugars and unhealthy ingredients, such as an excess amount of sodium, fatty oils, and saturated fats, change the liver cells over a prolonged period of time.

Foods To Limit

You need to limit certain foods that can increase your risk of fatty liver, and if you have been diagnosed, then the progression of your liver damage could worsen if you don't do so. Here are foods to avoid:

Soft drinks

Packaged snacks

Bakery products

Sugary beverages

Why It Helps

The excess amounts of fructose that are introduced to the body turn into liver fat and impair its normal functioning.

5. Maintain A Healthy Weight

Weight loss and a fatty liver are interlinked, as even 5-10% of weight loss may improve the levels of liver fat. The JAMA Internal Medicine Journal has stressed that your daily lifestyle habits are behind how your liver stores fat, and it tends to slowly build up over time.

Why It Helps

When fat storage is in excess, then liver fat is also increased, which can make fatty liver disease worse.

Additional Liver-Friendly Habits

Liver-friendly habits should be adopted and implemented in daily life if you want any change in fatty liver. Here are some general habits that should be a part of your daily routine:

Stay hydrated

Get adequate sleep

Avoid smoking

Avoid alcohol intake

Note: Managing blood sugar and cholesterol levels regularly is essential to tackle fatty liver disease.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A doctor should be consulted if you are suffering from these symptoms, as fatty liver disease tends to slowly progress under the radar and is commonly diagnosed during annual health check-ups. Those who are experiencing these symptoms:

Persistent fatigue

Abdominal discomfort

Elevated liver enzymes

Diabetes with obesity

Suspected liver disease

Note: Do not delay medical screening if you are experiencing any of these symptoms.

Home remedies for fatty liver disease have limitations and can only work when they are strictly followed. A liver health specialist is needed to take an effective approach to manage fatty liver disease and slow down its progression. Only grade-1 fatty liver is reversible, but it needs to be timely treated on an individualized basis.

Also Read: Gastroenterologist Explains How Drinking Methi Water Every Morning Can Benefit Grade-1 Fatty Liver

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.