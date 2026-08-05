Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently gave fans a glimpse into her breakfast routine, revealing that she starts her day with a protein shake. Speaking about her morning meal, she said, "Protein shake for breakfast. But I make it nice and healthy. Ensure that I use almond milk and make it thick and scrumptious so that it lasts me." She also shared that she drinks two cups of coffee in the morning and around three cups throughout the day. Protein shakes have become a popular breakfast option among fitness enthusiasts and busy professionals because they are quick, convenient, and rich in protein. But is a protein shake alone enough to qualify as a healthy breakfast? Experts say the answer depends on what's inside the shake, your overall diet, and your health status.

Can A Protein Shake Be A Healthy Breakfast?

According to Dr. Yogesh Kumar Chhabra, Director and Unit Head, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, protein shakes can certainly be part of a healthy breakfast, but they should not be viewed as a complete meal for everyone. "It seems reasonable to treat protein shakes as a healthy option for breakfast; however, it is yet to be seen whether it will be enough in each individual case," says Dr Kumar. Protein is an essential nutrient that supports muscle repair, helps keep you full for longer, and plays an important role in maintaining overall health. Starting the day with adequate protein may also reduce hunger later in the day and help maintain lean muscle mass. However, experts caution that protein alone cannot provide all the nutrients your body needs every morning.

Why Protein Alone Isn't Enough

While protein shakes provide high-quality protein, they often lack several nutrients that make a breakfast nutritionally complete. Dr. Chhabra explains, "It is necessary to mention that protein shakes may not contain fibre, healthy fats and other important nutrients needed by the body. It would be better to combine protein shakes with fruits, oatmeal, nuts or seeds." Adding ingredients such as:

Fresh fruits

Oats

Chia seeds

Flaxseeds

Nuts

Nut butter

can improve fibre intake, provide healthy fats, and make the meal more balanced and satisfying.

Is Protein Safe For The Kidneys?

One common concern surrounding protein supplements is whether they can damage the kidneys. According to Dr. Chhabra, there are no risks involved in the consumption of moderate amounts of proteins, such as protein shakes, in healthy people with proper kidney function. For individuals with healthy kidneys, consuming protein within recommended limits is generally considered safe. However, the situation is different for people with pre-existing kidney disease. "Those patients who have chronic kidney disease (CKD) or reduced kidney function should limit the amount of proteins as excess protein consumption will impose additional burden on kidneys," says Dr. Chhabra.

Who Should Be Careful?

Certain individuals should consult their healthcare provider before regularly consuming high-protein supplements. Dr. Chhabra advises caution for people with:

Chronic kidney disease Reduced kidney function Diabetes Hypertension A family history of kidney disease

Their protein requirements may differ, and excessive protein intake may not be appropriate.

Do Healthy People Need Protein Supplements?

According to Dr. Kunal Raj Gandhi, Director, Nephrology, ShardaCare-HealthCity, protein shakes are generally safe for healthy individuals when consumed as part of a balanced diet. "For most healthy individuals, a protein shake at breakfast does not harm the kidneys when consumed as part of a balanced diet. However, excessive protein intake over time may strain kidney function in people with chronic kidney disease or reduced kidney function." He recommends choosing high-quality protein sources and avoiding unnecessary supplementation. "Choose quality protein sources, stay hydrated, and avoid unnecessary high-protein supplementation without medical advice," says Dr Gandhi.

What Makes A Balanced Breakfast?

A nutritious breakfast ideally contains a combination of:

Protein for muscle maintenance and satiety

Complex carbohydrates for sustained energy

Healthy fats for heart and brain health

Fibre for digestion and blood sugar control

Vitamins and minerals from fruits or vegetables

A protein shake can certainly be part of this combination, but pairing it with fibre-rich foods often provides a more complete nutritional profile.

What About Coffee?

Kajal also shared that she drinks around five cups of coffee throughout the day. Moderate coffee consumption is considered safe for most healthy adults. However, excessive caffeine intake may contribute to:

Sleep disturbances

Anxiety

Palpitations

Acid reflux in some individuals

Experts generally recommend keeping daily caffeine intake within recommended limits and avoiding excessive consumption, especially later in the day. Kajal Aggarwal's protein-rich breakfast highlights the growing popularity of protein shakes as a convenient morning meal. For healthy individuals, a protein shake can be a nutritious breakfast option, particularly when combined with fruits, oats, nuts, or seeds to provide fibre, healthy fats, and other essential nutrients. However, people with chronic kidney disease, reduced kidney function, diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of kidney disease should consult a healthcare professional before regularly consuming high-protein supplements. Ultimately, the healthiest breakfast is one that is balanced, nourishing, and suited to your individual nutritional needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.