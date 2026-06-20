Acid reflux is one of the most common digestive complaints today. That burning sensation in the chest, sour taste in the mouth, bloating after meals, or discomfort when lying down can make daily life frustrating. While medications can help manage symptoms, experts say that simple lifestyle changes can often make a big difference too.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared six practical ways to manage acid reflux without relying entirely on medication. In an Instagram post, he highlights everyday habits that can help reduce acid exposure and improve digestive comfort.

1. Chew Sugar-Free Gum After Meals

One of Dr Sethi's simplest tips is chewing sugar-free gum after eating. According to him, chewing gum increases swallowing frequency, which helps clear acid from the esophagus more quickly. However, he advises skipping mint-flavoured gum. "Avoid peppermint—it can backfire by relaxing the valve that's supposed to keep acid down," he explains.

2. Take A Short Walk After Meals

That post-dinner walk your grandparents always recommended may have been onto something. Dr Sethi says that even a 10-minute walk after meals, especially dinner, can significantly lower the risk of reflux. Walking helps food move through the digestive system and may reduce the chances of stomach contents flowing back upward.

3. Focus On Sugar, Not Just Spice

Many people blame spicy food for acid reflux, but Dr Sethi says the issue may not always be the spice. "Reflux tracks closer to sugar than to trigger foods like spice," he notes. Cutting back on refined carbohydrates and added sugars may help some people manage symptoms more effectively than avoiding spices alone.

4. Raise The Head Of Your Bed

Night-time reflux can be particularly uncomfortable. One simple solution is adjusting your sleeping setup. According to Dr Sethi, elevating the head of the bed by six to eight inches can significantly reduce the amount of acid reaching the esophagus during sleep. Sometimes, gravity can be one of the best tools available.

5. Avoid Late-Night Eating

Timing matters when it comes to reflux. Dr Sethi recommends finishing meals at least two to three hours before bedtime. Eating too close to sleep increases the likelihood of stomach acid moving upward when you lie down.

6. Sleep On Your Left Side

Your sleeping position may also influence reflux symptoms. Dr Sethi says that sleeping on the left side helps clear stomach acid more efficiently and reduces acid exposure compared to sleeping on the back or right side.

Small daily habits can often support better digestive health and help keep reflux under control.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.