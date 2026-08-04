More than 100 million people are living with diabetes in India, which signals that the potential user base for weight loss drugs for Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro is expanding. These GLP-1 drugs that focus on regulating appetite are known for their quick weight loss results. But there is a growing concern that you may be losing hair due to Ozempic usage. Not just losing hair, but excessive hair shedding is a major health concern, as recent research published in the Science Progress Journal suggests that Ozempic hair is a growing side effect of using popular weight loss drugs. This review is associated with semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro), as researchers have used case studies of weight loss medication as users.

What Is Ozempic Hair?

Ozempic hair is a potential side effect that has been observed; it is important to consider that it is not a medical diagnosis. It is used to describe excessive amounts of hair shedding after rapid weight loss and medication usage.

Dr DM Mahajan, Senior Consultant- Dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, pinpoints, "Hair grows in cycles, with each strand going through a phase of growth, rest, and shedding. A significant change in the body, including rapid weight loss, can temporarily alter this cycle."

He warns, "As a result, more hairs may enter the shedding phase at the same time, leading to noticeable hair fall a few months after the weight loss begins. This temporary condition is known as telogen effluvium."

After a major physical stressor has been experienced by an individual, the potential for hair loss occurs.

Why Does Rapid Weight Loss Cause Hair Loss?

The process through which GLP-1 drugs function affects the hair quality of people, as they tend to suffer from nutritional deficiencies. The main nutrients behind this common side effect are protein, low iron, zinc deficiency, vitamin D deficiency, and certain B vitamin deficiencies as well. Dr DM Mahajan explains, "Hair loss has become a frequently discussed concern among some people using GLP-1 weight loss medications such as Ozempic."

He adds, "The term 'Ozempic hair' refers to increased hair shedding noticed during or after significant weight loss. In most cases, the medication itself is not considered the direct cause. Instead, the body's response to rapid weight loss is believed to play a larger role."

1. Nutritional Deficiencies

Research published in the JAAD Reviews explains that over 12.7% of weight loss medication users developed nutrient deficiencies within 6 months of usage. Iron, calcium, protein, and B-vitamin deficiencies can contribute to many health issues.

2. Calorie Restriction

The overall calorie restriction could see a positive effect, but the body does prioritise vital functions over hair growth.

3. Physiological Stress

When major physical stress is constant, your body can rapidly experience physical changes. The hormone cycle can also become negatively affected, and they need to adapt to a physically stressed environment. This is what causes a temporary disruption in the hair-growth cycle.

Is Hair Loss Caused By Ozempic Or By Weight Loss Itself?

Dr DM Mahajan explains, "The duration of treatment may influence hair health indirectly. Factors such as how quickly weight is lost, the amount of weight lost, and whether nutritional requirements are being met may all play a role."

On the other hand, Dr DM Mahajan highlights, "During weight loss, maintaining adequate intake of protein, iron, zinc, vitamin D, and other essential nutrients is important for overall hair health."

Research published in the Cureus Journal pinpoints that studies have only looked at hair shedding as a side effect. While other studies have pointed to hair health improvement after metabolic health is balanced.

Symptoms Of Ozempic Hair

If you are on Ozempic but happen to undergo these symptoms, then you should seek a medical expert's help for addressing Ozempic- and hair-induced hair loss:

Excess hair on the pillow is a sign that your hair shedding is not normal.

More strands during washing are a clear sign that hair loss is happening due to an underlying biological cause.

Hairbrushes collecting larger amounts or chunks of hair could be related to Ozempic usage.

Overall, thinning of hair needs medical attention.

Reduced hair volume is also a sign that biological causes need to be figured out.

Who Is Most At Risk?

People who are most at risk due to Ozempic hair are those who are experiencing:

Very rapid weight loss occurs, and the body is unable to retain important nutrients.

Extreme calorie restriction can cause hair thinning, which needs medical attention.

Poor protein intake can affect hair quality, strength, and volume.

Women with low iron stores can suffer from excess hair shedding.

People with prior hair thinning need to be especially careful of their hairline receding further.

Is Ozempic Hair Permanent?

Dr DM Mahajan highlights, "Gradual, medically supervised weight loss, adequate protein intake, and a balanced diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals can help support healthy hair growth during treatment."

He adds, "Hair shedding should not be ignored, especially if it persists for more than six months, worsens over time, or is associated with bald patches or scalp symptoms."

"A medical evaluation by a dermatologist can help identify nutritional deficiencies or other underlying causes. In most cases, hair shedding linked to rapid weight loss improves as weight stabilises and nutritional health is restored," warns Dr DM Mahajan.

Dr DM Mahajan differentiates between the effect of Ozempic hair on men and women, as he says, "Both men and women can experience temporary hair shedding during rapid weight loss, although it may present differently."

He highlights, "Women often notice increased hair fall while brushing or washing their hair and may feel that their ponytail has become thinner. Men may observe diffuse thinning across the scalp, which can sometimes overlap with hereditary male pattern hair loss. In people who are already genetically predisposed to pattern hair loss, rapid weight loss may make existing thinning more noticeable."

How To Reduce Hair Loss While Using Weight Loss Medications

To tackle hair loss for those who are using weight loss medication, here is what you need to do:

Increase protein intake

Check iron and vitamin levels

Avoid crash-dieting

Lose weight gradually

Consult a dermatologist

When Should You See A Doctor?

Hair loss due to Ozempic can become worse and require medical attention when certain red flags are present. Here is what you need to be vigilant about:

Bald patches

Severe shedding

Persistent thinning

Scalp symptoms

Nutritional deficiencies

Ozempic hair is a commonly discussed side effect of using GLP-1 drugs. But in many cases, the main blame should be placed on rapid weight loss rather than the medication itself. And hair shedding can improve once nutritional needs are met and weight stabilises.

Also Read: Considering Weight Loss Drugs? 7 Things You Should Know First

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.